Sebring finally found a way to top Orrville Kingsway Christian 51-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Sebring opened with a 13-7 advantage over Orrville Kingsway Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles battled back to make it 25-20 at the half.

Sebring darted to a 39-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Sebring and Orrville Kingsway Christian faced off on Jan. 8, 2022 at Orrville Kingsway Christian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sebring faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Orrville Kingsway Christian took on East Palestine on Dec. 16 at East Palestine High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.