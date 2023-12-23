MANSFIELD — Juli Parsons’ son used to say his mom had an art studio in their house.

“Now he says we live in an art studio,” she laughed.

Parsons said most of the rooms in her downtown Mansfield home have artwork or art tools in them. The glass artist grew up painting and started glasswork to salvage damaged windows in her home.

“The tenant of our house before we bought it had smashed out all the windows,” Parsons said. “I saw these big shards of glass on the ground and wanted to learn what to do with them.

“I took a glass class at the Mansfield Art Center and made a window for an enclosed space, which is the hardest thing you can do in glasswork.”

Parsons has continued glasswork for more than 30 years and teaches multiple classes in parks around Mansfield.

“You don’t have to have any experience, just a willingness to learn and be creative,” she said. “I think the classes really help kids in particular because so many of us learn better when we’re actively involved.”

Parsons has shipped her artwork to more than a dozen countries. She creates stained glass windows, kaleidoscopes, pendants, night lights and more in her Park Avenue home.

The artist also paints oil, acrylic and watercolor pieces.

Parsons has taught classes at Mansfield Christian School, career centers and Kingwood Center Gardens. She also was the McGreevy clan chieftain in Ireland for five years.

“I have roots in County Roscommon, so we’ve made many trips there,” she said.

“It’s so interesting and amazing that I was a street kid, then God gave me a wonderful foster family and eventually a huge family in Ireland.”

Juli Parsons painted her family abbey on Trinity Island in Lough Key.

Parsons hosts an annual Irish & Celtic Sale in March complete with traditional Irish food. The 2024 Irish sale will be March 8 and 9.

“I feed everybody at these open houses,” she said. “People call me Mama Juli.”

The 60-year-old accepts donations for glass and painting classes on her website to cover costs for kids or seniors. Donors can specifically cover classes for single-parent families, those with special needs, children or senior citizens if they wish.

Parsons also sells canvases, coffee mugs, paintings and prints. She has some pieces for sale at Galería Ekkles above Relax, It’s Just Coffee.

Lasercraft Enterprises is located at 591 Park Ave. West. Parsons suggests customers drive up Stewart Avenue to park near the back porch.

Parsons hosts open houses that she posts on Facebook, or can open by appointment. Interested customers can reach the business at 419-524-6700 or online at lasercraft-art.com.

Those interested in classes can also call the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department at 419-522-9801 to ask for Parsons’ class schedule. She also hosts classes at Kingwood Center Gardens, which customers can call at 419-522-0211