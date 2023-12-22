MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners welcomed a familiar face at their Thursday meeting to announce Stephen Risser as the new building department director.

Risser, currently chief building official at the Ohio Department of Commerce in Columbus, is from Lexington. He previously spent five years as a building official and deputy city engineer for the City of Mansfield.

His appointment is effective Jan. 18, though he told commissioners he may have to wrap up his other job responsibilities on that day.

“Working for the state’s been a marvelous opportunity — that’s at the top of your career level in this industry,” Risser said. “But it’s an opportunity to be closer to home and be closer to my family.”

Cliff Mears said the county was excited to have him back as an employee.

“You’re joining us at a time of explosive growth, and we’re looking forward to all you’re going to bring to the table,” Mears said.

Risser said one of his goals leading the department will be to build relationships with business owners and other agencies to work together on enforcing state building codes.

“One of the big things that we really pushed before was bringing things to us before they become an issue,” he said. “Whether that’s an inspection or a plan development issue, let’s figure this out in an early stage.

“Putting us on your team early can really help streamline everything and make sure you’re not six months into the construction process without knowing the codes you need to follow.”

The civil engineering alumnus of The Ohio State University was also the director of building regulations for Richland County from 2003–2016. His roles included sanitary and stormwater engineer and floodplain administrator for the county.

Commissioner Tony Vero said the board sought Risser out for the position because of his experience. His salary will be $98,000 annually.

“We made the first call to Steve and are very happy to have him back,” Vero said.

Risser’s responsibilities for the State of Ohio included working with state agencies to develop and implement best practices to facilitate navigation of building code processes. He is a licensed professional engineer, certified building inspector, master plans examiner and certified residential building official.

Risser is involved in the Lexington Kiwanis Club, Boy Scout Troop 131, has the distinction of Eagle Scout, and is a member of the Mansfield Masonic Lodge #35.

The Richland County Building Department enforces code requirements and regulates the construction of buildings and structures within the department’s jurisdiction. It approves all plans and issues permits required for construction and alterations on commercial and residential building structures.

The building department is located at 1495 West Longview Ave. in suite 202A. The office’s phone number is 419-774-5517.

Commissioners approve addition of marijuana to drug-free workforce policy

Also on Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an amendment to the county’s drug and alcohol policy to prohibit marijuana use.

County administrator Andrew Keller said this legislation comes in the wake of Ohio voters approving Issue 2 for recreational marijuana use.

“Richland County has a drug-free work culture, and we intend to maintain that,” he said. “This is a zero-tolerance policy for being under the influence of drugs or alcohol while at work, as it has been.”

The policy also prohibits marijuana use on all county property for employees and non-employees alike. This includes buildings, lots and parks owned by the county.

Commissioners also approved appointing Tara Strang to the Mansfield-Richland County Public Library board of trustees to fill Jodie Perry’s position.

Strang works in NASA’s STEM engagement committee and is an adjunct faculty member at Ashland University. She holds a PhD in education from The Ohio State University.