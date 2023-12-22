MANSFIELD – Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Snow Trails ski resort has opened for the 2023-24 winter season.

Select trails, lifts and Terrain Park features will be available. The projected opening for Vertical Descent Tubing Park is not yet confirmed as additional snowmaking is still needed.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone out for the fun of skiing and snowboarding as we open for our 63rd Season,” said Nate Wolleson, Marketing Manager at Snow Trails.

“Dedicated to our Quality Snow Standard, our team of snowmakers and groomers have been working non-stop to get the slopes ready.

“We are committed to delivering the best experiences, and look forward to seeing friends and families make memories that will last a lifetime out here on the slopes with us this winter.”

Peak Days

Friday, Dec. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Save $20 on Lift Tickets

Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, Closed Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Monday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To stay up to date on the latest conditions and available terrain, visit the Snow Report.

Season Passes

Full season passes are still available for the 2023/2024 season but will sell out quickly.

To see the current quantities still available and purchase, visit the online store.

Daily Lift Tickets

To purchase daily lift tickets, advanced bookings are required. Walk-ups are unavailable. To purchase, visit SnowTrails.com/BuyNowSlopes.

Children 6 to 12: Save $10 on Lift Ticket and Equipment Rental.

Children 5 & under: Free with Adult Lift Ticket Purchase. Equipment Rentals Save $10.

Polar Bear Children’s Programs & Snowsports Lessons.

Snow Trails officially opened its Children’s Ski and Snowboard Programs on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Then available Fridays, Weekends and Peak Days. The Polar Cubs & Bears Programs are designed to introduce and progress kids ages 4 to 9 to the sport of skiing and snowboarding.

Children are led by skilled and fun-loving instructors in outdoor activities, with short warm-up and snack breaks. The program is priced at $145 per session and available in morning or afternoon sessions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Reservations will be required and need to be placed online by 6 p.m. the day before. Walk-ins are not accepted. The Program includes a lift ticket, ski or snowboard equipment rental, snack and instruction.

For full details and to make a reservation, visit SnowTrails.com/Kids. Snow Trails also offers private, semi-private and group lessons. For bookings and questions call 419-774-9818, ext. 187.

About Snow Trails

Snow Trails, which was the first commercial ski area in Ohio, is a privately-owned resort, under the same management since inception. The resort features six chairlifts, including a slow-moving Beginner’s Double Chairlift and two ski carpets dedicated to the Beginner’s Area.

A third carpet lift is utilized for the Snow Tubing Park with the “Longest Tubing Lanes in Ohio.” The Resort offers 21 total trails and is known for Timberline trail – “Longest Trail in Ohio.”

There are three glade areas, plus five Terrain Parks. A 9,000 square-foot rental center houses user-friendly equipment and offers a self-service system.

Snow Trails typically opens in early December and the season lasts into March. The resort is located off Interstate 71 south of Mansfield on Possum Run Road.

Website

For more information call 419-774-9818 or visit SnowTrails.com.

For the latest information on Snow Trails and special programs, follow on Facebook @SnowTrails.