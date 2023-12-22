Sharon Lee Mottayaw, 77, passed away at Brethren Care Village of Ashland on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Sharon was born on September 30, 1946 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Paul and June (Ralston) Davis. She worked at Tuttle Florist where she used her talents as a floral designer to create many beautiful arrangements over the years. Her skills didn’t end there, Sharon sewed many outfits for the dance studio where she enjoyed dancing. She was very artistic and put her creativity into her paintings. Sharon was a parishioner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church her entire life.

Surviving Sharon are her brother, Charlie (Judy) Davis; her brother-in-law, Wes Mottayaw; her nieces and nephews, Mike (Kristen) Mottayaw, Scott (Lisa) Mottayaw, Lynn (Sam) Benavides, Shannon (Tim) Davis-Elicker, Jonathan (Natalie) Blount, Robert “Bobby” (Michelle) Blount and Rachel Rowen; special friend, Margo (Dick) Rowen; numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 38 years, Alan Mottayaw; and her sister, Judy Davis-Blount.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brethren Care Village of Ashland, 2000 Center St., Ashland, OH 44805.

