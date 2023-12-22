MANSFIELD — Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon has announced the top awards at his department in 2023.

Sheldon said those acknowledged were chosen by their peers, supervisors and administrators who recognized them individually, and as a group, above the rest of the employees within the Sheriff’s Office, for what they did this past year and perhaps in a particular situation.

There are more than 130 employees within the office.

This includes a Patrol Bureau, Major Crimes Bureau, Corrections Bureau, 911 Operators, Records Personnel, Civil Bureau, School Resource Officers, deputies assigned to METRICH and the US Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, Environmental Deputy, Property Room Personnel, Training Sergeant, Support Staff, Child Support Enforcement Agency Deputies, and Administrative Staff.

The Sheriff’s Office handles thousands of calls annually. Corrections has over 6,000 bookings a year with a daily average inmate population around 200.

“If you ask the citizens of Richland County what they think about our deputies and correction officers, they will tell you how professional, well-trained and caring they were when they encountered our staff,” Sheldon said.

“As Sheriff, I appreciate the fine work all the employees perform. Even though the personnel recognized with these 2023 awards, all the staff is recognized for their professionalism, hard work and dedication performed daily.”

2023 Employee Awards

DEPUTY OF THE YEAR: Logan Dilley

CORRECTION OFFICER OF YEAR: C.O. Chaz Hester

DEPUTY SUPERVISOR OF YEAR: Lt. James Nicholson

CORRECTION SUPERVISOR OF YEAR: Lt. Beau James

DETECTIVE OF YEAR: Scott Davis

DISPATCHER OF THE YEAR: Nate Barber

CIVILIAN OF YEAR: Susan Hughes

SPECIAL DEPUTY OF THE YEAR: Robert Heyde

MOUNTED DEPUTY OF THE YEAR: Laureasen Leonhardt