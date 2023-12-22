SHELBY — Smiles and tears were plentiful Thursday evening as 52 adults received Certificates in a vocation of their choice.

Phlebotomy, STNA, and Welding were the different vocations chosen by the adult students.

Seven students earned scholarships from Richland Foundation to help them learn their chosen vocation. Richland Foundation has given scholarships to adults taking courses in coordination with Scholarships for Education for Technical Careers. Richland Foundation has given more than $70,000 to students in Richland County.

Greg Nickoli, supt. of PCTC welcomed students, family, and distinguished guests. Nickoli shared that PCTC once had a lady in her 80s who attended the Adult Program and earned her high school diploma.

“It is never too late to achieve a dream,” he noted.

Douglas Theaker, board president, congratulated the students and expressed great pleasure in the hard work the students experienced.

The students had more than 1,740 hours of study and at least 170 hours of work experience before graduation.

Among the group, 24 students also received their high school diplomas.

Lisa Kilgore and Kerra Hines were the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Instructors.

Phlebotomy Instructors were Kelsi Kitzmiller and Angela Durbin.

The state-tested nurse aide Instructors were Samantha Crosby and Lisa Kilgore.

Welding Instructors were Jesse Meyer and Paul Racer, while the 22+ Instructor was John Yohe.