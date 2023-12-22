MANSFIELD – Mansfield Mayor-elect Jodie Perry said one of the most important responsibilities of a leader is choosing the people who will surround them.

After Perry was sworn in as the city’s 71st mayor, she officially announced that current Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch will be assuming the role of safety service director, effective Feb. 28, 2024.

Following the retirement of current Safety Service Director Dave Remy, Human Resources Director Sharon May will serve as the department’s interim director until Porch assumes his role.

Additionally, Louis Andres will become Mansfield’s next public works director.

Perry said after a lengthy selection process, she’s very excited about the opportunity to work with Porch and Andres in their new roles.

“With all that we have going on in the city right now, I think it’s really important for those two guys to work with me and the other department heads (and) Director May of HR to really carry out the vision that we have,” she said.

Perry was joined by her niece and two nephews during Friday’s swearing in ceremony.

One of ‘hardest decisions’ to make, says Mansfield police chief

This coming February marks Porch’s 25th year serving as a city police officer. Prior to joining the Mansfield Police Department, he was a deputy sheriff for five years.

Porch has spent the last 10 years in a leadership role at the department, five years as assistant chief and five as chief, and said he looks forward to how he’ll serve the city moving forward.

“It was obviously one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life,” he said.

Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch will assume the role of safety service director effective Feb. 28, 2024. (Richland Source file photo)

“I’m proud of the great work that the men and women of both departments (police and fire) do for this city and will continue to champion their efforts.”

Porch’s final day with the Mansfield Police Department will be Feb. 27, 2024, after which he’ll assume the role of safety service director the following day.

One of the first areas Perry and Porch will need to address is who will become the city’s next chief of police.

“I’m really excited to work with him,” Perry said. “With all the things that we have going on, I think he’ll provide a really great voice at the table.

“He’s well respected in the community and I know he’s going to do a great job in that role.”

Get to know Louis Andres, incoming public works director

Perry said she’s excited about the years of experience Andres will add to her administration.

“Louis (Andres) and I have worked together on the Destination Mansfield board for years,” she said. “What I love about Louis is he gets things done.”

Andres has worked in the parks and recreation field for over 40 years, beginning his career in 1978 with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a park naturalist.

Andres will become Mansfield’s next public works director. (Photo courtesy of Louis Andres)

In 1991, he became park manager at Malabar Farm State Park and remained in that position for nearly 22 years. He retired in July 2012 as North Central District Manager for Ohio State Parks, after 32 years of public service.

Andres founded the Malabar Farm Foundation in 1993, serving as the first executive director, and currently serves as executive committee board member.

While in retirement, he began part-time work in 2013 for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District at Charles Mill and Pleasant Hill Lake Parks.

Additionally, he serves on the tourism board for Destination Mansfield and is a Rich History Alliance’s Johnny Appleseed Historic Byway chairperson.

Andres said after a phone conversation with Perry, he was ready to take the next step in his career.

Perry and Andres have prior experience serving on boards and committees together, he said.

“I know there’s a lot of things people are expecting from this administration,” Andres said. “I definitely can be a part of the team that makes some things happen in Mansfield.”

Perry wants to ‘make everyone proud’

Perry’s first term as mayor will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, launching the mayor-elect into the next chapter of her career.

Following her swearing-in ceremony in City Council Chambers, she said it’s been an emotional journey leading up to Friday.

“It’s a lot of things happening at once,” Perry said. “Saying goodbye to people at the (Richland Area) Chamber (and) saying hello to folks at the city.

“I’ve worked hard for a long time to get here and it does feel a little surreal for sure.”

State Representative Marilyn John, representing the 76 House District, performed the swearing in ceremony Friday at City Council Chambers.

State Rep. Marilyn John, who represents the 76 House District, performed the swearing in ceremony and said she was excited to share the moment with Perry.

“She’s (Perry) really spent her life in public service,” John said.

“I know that I, as well as all of you, have full confidence in her abilities to lead the city of Mansfield and I look forward to watching.”

Joined by her niece and two nephews, Perry placed her left hand on her grandmother’s Bible as her father, brother and sister-in-law watched from the front row.

Since her election in November, Perry said she’s been appreciative for all the support from family, friends, city employees, elected officials and the community.

“People have invested a lot to vote for me and to do other things,” she said. “I really want to make everyone proud and work with them to turn things forward.”

