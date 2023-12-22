ONTARIO — The City of Ontario announced Friday that the senior center is closed until further notice.

Mayor Randy Hutchinson said the center has some maintenance issues that need fixed before it can reopen.

“We don’t have an estimate yet, but hopefully it will be very soon,” he said. “We’re notifying everyone who uses it, and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The senior center has daily activities Monday–Wednesday and Friday, and monthly meetings for a quilters group. It also hosts music groups and special events.

The center is always closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, according to its web page.

Hutchinson said the center will reschedule any planned activities.