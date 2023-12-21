Zanesville West Muskingum dismissed Warsaw River View by a 49-18 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum darted in front of Warsaw River View 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 15-9 advantage at intermission over the Black Bears.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

