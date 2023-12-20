OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 20, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Aurora holds off Youngstown Boardman

Aurora finally found a way to top Youngstown Boardman 41-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Youngstown Boardman faced off against Alliance Marlington and Aurora took on Barberton on Dec. 15 at Aurora High School.

Batavia sprints past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy

Batavia grabbed a 36-23 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Middletown and Batavia took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 14 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Beavercreek squeezes past Kettering Fairmont

Beavercreek posted a narrow 36-33 win over Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Last season, Beavercreek and Kettering Fairmont squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Beavercreek took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 16 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Bellefontaine squeezes past Plain City Jonathan Alder

Bellefontaine posted a narrow 48-40 win over Plain City Jonathan Alder at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and Bellefontaine played in a 42-34 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Bellefontaine took on Urbana on Dec. 16 at Bellefontaine High School.

Beloit West Branch overcomes Youngstown Ursuline

Beloit West Branch grabbed a 57-42 victory at the expense of Youngstown Ursuline for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Youngstown Ursuline High on Dec. 20.

Beloit West Branch jumped in front of Youngstown Ursuline 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish moved ahead by earning a 26-25 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Beloit West Branch broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 44-35 lead over Youngstown Ursuline.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Warren Howland and Beloit West Branch took on Louisville on Dec. 16 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Hiland darts by West Lafayette Ridgewood

Berlin Hiland dominated West Lafayette Ridgewood 52-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Berlin Hiland and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off on Jan. 8, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Dec. 16 at Berlin Hiland High School.

Beverly Fort Frye thwarts Matamoras Frontier’s quest

Beverly Fort Frye knocked off Matamoras Frontier 45-28 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Bridgeport and Beverly Fort Frye took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 14 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Brookville Franklin County overcomes Oxford Talawanda

Brookville Franklin County eventually beat Oxford Talawanda 63-44 on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Brookville Franklin County faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Brookville Franklin County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Hamilton Ross.

Canton GlenOak overcomes North Canton Hoover

Canton GlenOak grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of North Canton Hoover for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 20.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak played in a 56-41 game on Jan. 25, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon Perry and North Canton Hoover took on Uniontown Green on Dec. 16 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Cardington-Lincoln dominates Howard East Knox

Cardington-Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Howard East Knox 61-31 Wednesday at Cardington High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cardington-Lincoln moved in front of Howard East Knox 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 32-14 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Howard East Knox showed its spirit while rallying to within 44-28 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Bucyrus and Howard East Knox took on Fredericktown on Dec. 9 at Fredericktown High School.

Cedarville tops North Lewisburg Triad

Cedarville pushed past North Lewisburg Triad for a 47-31 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 20.

The last time Cedarville and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 56-21 game on Dec. 29, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 11, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Cedarville took on London Madison-Plains on Dec. 6 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Centerburg slips past Newark Licking Valley

Centerburg topped Newark Licking Valley 41-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Newark Catholic and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Dec. 13 at Mt Gilead High School.

Centerville carves slim margin over Huber Heights Wayne

Centerville topped Huber Heights Wayne 52-45 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

Last season, Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Centerville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Centerville faced off against Springboro and Huber Heights Wayne took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 16 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Cincinnati Deer Park earns narrow win over Cincinnati Woodward

Cincinnati Deer Park posted a narrow 52-46 win over Cincinnati Woodward at Cincinnati Deer Park High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Woodward squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Cincinnati Hughes.

Cincinnati Princeton darts by Cincinnati Colerain

Cincinnati Princeton dismissed Cincinnati Colerain by an 88-22 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Princeton High on Dec. 20.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 82-36 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Mason and Cincinnati Colerain took on Hamilton on Dec. 16 at Hamilton High School.

Columbiana Heartland Christian overpowers Youngstown Valley Christian in thorough fashion

Columbiana Heartland Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown Valley Christian 58-23 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Youngstown Valley Christian High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland Christian and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against Brookfield and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Dec. 9 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian thwarts Canton South’s quest

Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian eventually beat Canton South 38-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Canton South squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Canton South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canton South faced off against Akron Manchester and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian took on Navarre Fairless on Dec. 16 at Navarre Fairless High School.

Danville posts win at Galion Northmor’s expense

Danville collected a solid win over Galion Northmor in a 45-29 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Galion Northmor faced off against Centerburg and Danville took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Dec. 11 at Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy.

Dayton West Carrollton earns stressful win over Tipp City Tippecanoe

Dayton West Carrollton topped Tipp City Tippecanoe 47-40 in a tough tilt at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Dayton West Carrollton took on Sidney on Dec. 16 at Sidney High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley escapes Berea Madison Southern in thin win

Delaware Buckeye Valley posted a narrow 43-36 win over Berea Madison Southern on Dec. 20 in Kentucky girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready.

Dover prevails over New Philadelphia

Dover dismissed New Philadelphia by a 41-21 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 20.

The last time New Philadelphia and Dover played in a 31-27 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Dover faced off against Wheeling Linsly and New Philadelphia took on Millersburg West Holmes on Dec. 14 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley survives for narrow win over New Concord John Glenn

Dresden Tri-Valley posted a narrow 41-36 win over New Concord John Glenn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn played in a 58-37 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Dresden Tri-Valley took on Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 16 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

East Canton exhales after close call with Lore City Buckeye Trail

East Canton finally found a way to top Lore City Buckeye Trail 47-41 on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, East Canton faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 16 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

East Palestine secures a win over Warren Lordstown

East Palestine notched a win against Warren Lordstown 46-30 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, East Palestine and Warren Lordstown squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Warren Lordstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, East Palestine faced off against Leetonia and Warren Lordstown took on Cortland Maplewood on Dec. 14 at Warren Lordstown High School.

Eastlake North edges past Euclid in tough test

Eastlake North topped Euclid 41-32 in a tough tilt on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Eastlake North and Euclid faced off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Euclid High School.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Eastlake North faced off against East Cleveland Shaw and Euclid took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Dec. 11 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Fairfield collects victory over Hamilton

Fairfield collected a solid win over Hamilton in a 48-37 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Fairfield and Hamilton faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hamilton faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Fairfield took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 16 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Toledo Scott comes up short in matchup with Findlay

Findlay notched a win against Toledo Scott 36-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, Findlay and Toledo Scott faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Findlay High School.

Recently on Dec. 15, Findlay squared off with Sylvania Northview in a basketball game.

Fostoria claims victory against Tontogany Otsego

Fostoria collected a solid win over Tontogany Otsego in a 49-30 verdict on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fostoria and Tontogany Otsego squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Fostoria faced off against Millbury Lake and Tontogany Otsego took on Rossford on Dec. 12 at Rossford High School.

Genoa Area pockets slim win over Rossford

Genoa Area topped Rossford 38-33 in a tough tilt on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Genoa Area and Rossford played in a 45-40 game on Feb. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Genoa Area faced off against Maumee and Rossford took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 12 at Rossford High School.

Gibsonburg earns narrow win over Old Fort

Gibsonburg topped Old Fort 43-41 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Gibsonburg High on Dec. 20.

The last time Gibsonburg and Old Fort played in a 35-31 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Gibsonburg faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Old Fort took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 15 at Old Fort High School.

Granville secures a win over Caledonia River Valley

Granville handed Caledonia River Valley a tough 54-36 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Granville faced off against Heath and Caledonia River Valley took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 16 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

Greenfield McClain pushes over Piketon

Greenfield McClain handed Piketon a tough 47-33 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Greenfield Mcclain High on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Greenfield McClain faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Piketon took on Chillicothe Unioto on Dec. 12 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Hillsboro tops Bainbridge Paint Valley

Hillsboro dismissed Bainbridge Paint Valley by a 60-15 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Hillsboro squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hillsboro faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 12 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Ironton Rock Hill edges past Willow Wood Symmes Valley in tough test

Ironton Rock Hill topped Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55-52 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Ironton and Willow Wood Symmes Valley took on South Point on Dec. 9 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East defeats Cincinnati Oak Hills

Liberty Township Lakota East earned a convincing 69-21 win over Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 60-37 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

Lyndhurst Brush tops Gates Mills Gilmour

Lyndhurst Brush pushed past Gates Mills Gilmour for a 51-40 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Lyndhurst Brush opened with a 9-5 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Lancers fought to 22-19.

Gates Mills Gilmour showed its spirit while rallying to within 30-29 in the third quarter.

The Arcs held on with a 21-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush played in a 56-25 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Toledo Rogers.

Magnolia Sandy Valley collects victory over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Magnolia Sandy Valley collected a solid win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a 52-35 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 22-18 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

Magnolia Sandy Valley moved to a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Dec. 14, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Hanoverton United and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Dec. 16 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Malvern earns narrow win over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Malvern finally found a way to top Bowerston Conotton Valley 45-37 at Malvern High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Malvern faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on East Canton on Dec. 16 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Mason delivers statement win over Middletown

Mason handled Middletown 63-36 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Mason and Middletown faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Middletown faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Mason took on Cincinnati Princeton on Dec. 16 at Mason High School.

Massillon thwarts Alliance’s quest

Massillon eventually beat Alliance 61-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Alliance faced off against Youngstown East and Massillon took on Louisville on Dec. 14 at Louisville High School.

Massillon Perry secures a win over Canton McKinley

Massillon Perry eventually beat Canton McKinley 50-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon Perry squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Massillon Perry faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Canton McKinley took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 6 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Massillon Tuslaw rides to cruise-control win over Akron Manchester

It was a tough night for Akron Manchester which was overmatched by Massillon Tuslaw in this 54-28 verdict.

Last season, Massillon Tuslaw and Akron Manchester faced off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Akron Manchester faced off against Canton South and Massillon Tuslaw took on Creston Norwayne on Dec. 16 at Creston Norwayne High School.

McConnelsville Morgan tacks win on Zanesville Maysville

McConnelsville Morgan controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-39 win against Zanesville Maysville for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Zanesville Maysville High on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan took on New Lexington on Dec. 13 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak overpowers Batavia Clermont Northeastern in thorough fashion

Mowrystown Whiteoak’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Batavia Clermont Northeastern 59-23 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Mowrystown Whiteoak faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local and Batavia Clermont Northeastern took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Dec. 16 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Mt. Gilead carves slim margin over Fredericktown

Mt. Gilead topped Fredericktown 45-43 in a tough tilt on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Fredericktown faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Mt Gilead took on North Robinson Colonel Crawford on Dec. 16 at North Robinson Colonel Crawford High School.

Navarre Fairless posts win at McDermott Northwest’s expense

Navarre Fairless eventually beat McDermott Northwest 39-20 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 13, McDermott Northwest faced off against Wooster Triway and Navarre Fairless took on Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian on Dec. 16 at Navarre Fairless High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh overwhelms Springfield Kenton Ridge

New Carlisle Tecumseh scored early and often to roll over Springfield Kenton Ridge 67-26 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Jan. 22, 2022 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Clayton Northmont and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Bellefontaine on Dec. 9 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

New Lexington dominates Crooksville in convincing showing

New Lexington recorded a big victory over Crooksville 48-11 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

New Lexington opened with a 9-5 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting moved in front for a 19-5 lead over the Ceramics at halftime.

New Lexington jumped to a 38-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-2 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and Crooksville squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville took on Coshocton on Dec. 16 at Crooksville High School.

Perrysburg dominates Ann Arbor Pioneer

Perrysburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Ann Arbor Pioneer 63-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 12, Perrysburg squared off with Fremont Ross in a basketball game.

Riverside Stebbins pushes over Greenville

Riverside Stebbins eventually beat Greenville 57-43 on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Greenville faced off against Xenia and Riverside Stebbins took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Dec. 16 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Rootstown scores early, pulls away from Ravenna Southeast

An early dose of momentum helped Rootstown to a 67-28 runaway past Ravenna Southeast at Ravenna Southeast High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Rootstown and Ravenna Southeast played in a 55-30 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Berlin Center Western Reserve and Rootstown took on Louisville St Thomas Aquinas on Dec. 6 at Rootstown High School.

South Charleston Southeastern claims victory against West Jefferson

South Charleston Southeastern collected a solid win over West Jefferson in a 45-33 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, West Jefferson faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on Dec. 9 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

South Webster routs Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster rolled past Franklin Furnace Green for a comfortable 55-18 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

The last time South Webster and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 62-25 game on Jan. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Beaver Eastern and South Webster took on Crown City South Gallia on Dec. 14 at South Webster High School.

Springboro pockets slim win over Miamisburg

Springboro topped Miamisburg 54-49 in a tough tilt at Springboro High on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springboro and Miamisburg faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Springboro faced off against Centerville and Miamisburg took on Beavercreek on Dec. 13 at Beavercreek High School.

Springfield outlasts Clayton Northmont

Springfield eventually beat Clayton Northmont 53-39 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Clayton Northmont faced off against Beavercreek and Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on Dec. 12 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Springfield Catholic Central earns stressful win over Milford Center Fairbanks

Springfield Catholic Central finally found a way to top Milford Center Fairbanks 38-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Springfield Catholic Central squared off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Springfield Catholic Central took on Jamestown Greeneview on Dec. 13 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon collects victory over Cincinnati Hills Christian

St. Bernard Roger Bacon knocked off Cincinnati Hills Christian 49-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Dec. 16 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Strasburg overwhelms Sugarcreek Garaway

Strasburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 44-17 win against Sugarcreek Garaway in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 20.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Strasburg faced off against Malvern and Sugarcreek Garaway took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Dec. 16 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Thornville Sheridan defeats Duncan Falls Philo

Thornville Sheridan controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-25 win against Duncan Falls Philo in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 10-7 lead over Duncan Falls Philo.

The Generals’ shooting jumped in front for a 17-10 lead over the Electrics at halftime.

Thornville Sheridan jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-12 edge.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo played in a 60-29 game on Nov. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Thornville Sheridan took on Zanesville Maysville on Dec. 13 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tiffin Calvert takes down Norwalk St. Paul

Tiffin Calvert controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-11 win against Norwalk St. Paul in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 15, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Elmore Woodmore in a basketball game.

Uniontown Green denies Uniontown Lake’s challenge

Uniontown Green eventually beat Uniontown Lake 59-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Uniontown Lake faced off against Massillon Jackson and Uniontown Green took on North Canton Hoover on Dec. 16 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Urbana overwhelms London

Urbana rolled past London for a comfortable 58-21 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Urbana High on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Urbana faced off against Bellefontaine and London took on Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan on Dec. 13 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace outlasts Sabina East Clinton

Washington Court House Miami Trace handed Sabina East Clinton a tough 43-28 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sabina East Clinton High on Dec. 20.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Feb. 2, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Hillsboro and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Fairfield on Dec. 16 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Washington Court House Washington escapes close call with Wilmington

Washington Court House Washington topped Wilmington 27-24 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Wheelersburg and Wilmington took on New Richmond on Dec. 14 at New Richmond High School.

West Chester Lakota West narrowly defeats Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West grabbed a 55-40 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Sycamore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and West Chester Lakota West took on Fairfield on Dec. 16 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

Williamsburg pockets slim win over Cincinnati Mariemont

Williamsburg posted a narrow 45-38 win over Cincinnati Mariemont on Dec. 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 13, Cincinnati Mariemont squared off with Cincinnati Wyoming in a basketball game.

Xenia earns solid win over Troy

Xenia eventually beat Troy 52-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

Last season, Xenia and Troy faced off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Xenia faced off against Greenville and Troy took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 16 at Troy High School.

Youngstown East tops Akron East

Youngstown East unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Akron East 49-8 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Youngstown East faced off against Alliance.

Zanesville West Muskingum crushes Warsaw River View

Zanesville West Muskingum dismissed Warsaw River View by a 49-18 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Zanesville West Muskingum darted in front of Warsaw River View 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 15-9 advantage at intermission over the Black Bears.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 13 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley bests Uhrichsville Claymont

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-15 win over Uhrichsville Claymont during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 16 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

