Jerick Eugene Feagin, beloved son, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on December 12, 2023, at the age of 60. Jerick was born in Cincinnati to Martha “Jean” (Waller) Feagin.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Martha “Jean” Feagin, as well as his children: Jerick “Terell” Feagin, Jasmine Boyd, Joey (Janelle) Feagin, Kendra Duncan, Ben Smith and Christina Smith; his siblings: Elmer Waller, Tim Waller, Elise Waller, Hester Waller and Mary (Robert) Gibson; 14 Grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jerick was preceded in death by his grandparents: James and Mary Feagin, his siblings: George Waller and Angelith McCoy, and his brother-in-law: Melvin McCoy.

A celebration of Jerick’s life will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at The Woods Apartment Complex Banquet Room; 944 Woodville Rd. Mansfield, Ohio 44907.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jerick or send condolences to the Feagin family may do so by visiting masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Jerick Eugene Feagin.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: masfh.com