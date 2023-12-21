Edward Junior York, 73, of Indiana and formerly of Mansfield, passed away at his home on December 19, 2023.

Edward was born June 24, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to Edward Glen York and Blanche Marie (Salyers) York. After high school graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He felt it was very important to serve his country.

He is survived by his wife, Lois; his daughter, Julie (Ken) Cunningham, and their children, Riley and Madison and grandchild, Gianna; his son, Jeff (Vestine) York and their children, Dalton (Autumn) York, Olivia, and Charli, and expected grandchildren, a boy, and twin girls; and his son, Kaden Jacobs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Diane York; nephew, Grant Eugene Smith; and brother-in-law, Bub Feltner.

Private graveside service will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at York Family Cemetery, Bellville, OH

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio 44905 assisted the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com.

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

