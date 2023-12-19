Are you on the lookout for the perfect office space or a charming residential unit in the heart of historic Mansfield? Two unique listings offer an array of possibilities, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

40 W 4th Street – 2nd Floor Office Space

Situated at 40 W 4th Street, this walk-up, second-floor office space boasts a generous 3,600 square feet, providing an ideal canvas for businesses to shape a distinctive workspace. Flooded with natural light, the unit features private offices, conference areas, a kitchenette, and spacious common areas. The dedicated entry door ensures a professional and exclusive atmosphere.

Parking convenience is a notable highlight, with options at the rear of the building off Temple Court and North Mulberry Street. Additionally, a secured entrance provides peace of mind for tenants. The monthly lease amount is set at $3,600, offering an attractive opportunity for businesses seeking an inspiring and well-equipped workspace.

To express interest or apply for this space, use the Rent Manager application link.

48B Park Avenue West – Historic Downtown Living

Nestled in the historic downtown area of Mansfield, the unit at 48B Park Avenue West promises a unique blend of modern living and historic charm. The third-floor, walk-up residence, part of the Finley Block built in the 1890s, has undergone a complete restoration and renovation in 2019, offering a glimpse into the past while providing contemporary amenities.

The architectural style, known as “Chicago” or “Commercial,” features arched windows and brick ornamentation, adding character to this fully restored living space. With spacious rooms, new appliances, and abundant natural light, tenants can experience the best of downtown living. A small deck at the rear provides a private outdoor space to unwind.

Access to Route 30 and the proximity to Interstate 71, seven miles east, make commuting a breeze. Downtown attractions like The Carrousel District, The Renaissance Theatre, and various dining options are within walking distance. The monthly lease amount for this 2-bedroom, 1-bath unit is $1,200, with additional fees for trash service ($23 per month) and security ($15 per month).

Interested in making this historic downtown space your home? Apply through the Rent Manager application link.

Whether you’re seeking an inspiring office or a historic residence, Mansfield has two distinct options that might just be the perfect fit for you. Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the rich history and vibrant community of Mansfield, Ohio.