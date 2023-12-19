LEXINGTON: Surrounded by her loving family, Tina Marie Murphy passed

away on December 13, 2023 after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 17.

She was born on May 2, 2006 to parents Michael & Tina (Nacarlo) Murphy in Spring Hill, Florida. When she was four years old the family moved to Ohio where she spent the rest of her life in both the Mansfield and Bellville areas.

Tina worked as a baker at Der Dutchman, which she enjoyed immensely.

In her spare time, she took pleasure in watching her favorite show Rick and Morty and collecting all sorts of Squishmellows. But above all else, Tina cherished her family, especially being a “TT” (auntie). She was a bright light in many lives who loved fiercely and without end.

She is survived by her loving parents Michael and Tina Murphy, brother Michael Murphy, Jr., sisters Stephanie and Nicole Carter, grandfather, aunts, uncle, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tina is preceded in death by her grandmother Theresa Narcarlo

and grandfather Michael G. Murphy.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 from 2-4 pm at the Lexington Civic Center, 67 E. Main St., Lexington, Ohio 44904.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to go toward her end-of-life expenses.

