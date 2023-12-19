Rodger Murray, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at Trustwell Living at Mansfield Place on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Rodger was born on August 6, 1935 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania. He was one of three children of Ward and Aileen (Luchsinger) Murray. Rodger was a 1953 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He worked for 33 ½ years for General Motors. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 4 years on the USS Essex.

Rodger’s humor was ‘top notch’ and he was always participating in practical jokes. He knew that laughter was good for the soul and loved it when people laughed. Rodger enjoyed traveling with one of his favorite destinations being Myrtle Beach. He loved electronics and visiting Radio Shack was a favorite. Rodger was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed reading about the art of language. His other hobbies included gardening, working on cars, listening to music, and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his children, Ronda (Patrick) Harp of Mansfield and Randall (Teresa) Murray of Scottsdale, AZ; his sister, Barbara (Bliss) Baker of Mansfield; and his grandchildren, Heather (David Miller) Harp of Eagle Rock, CA and Jared Harp of Arlington, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth Murray; and his sister, Betty Scanlon.

Family and friends may gather from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street. Memorial services will follow immediately at 2:00 pm with military honors being performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.

The family would like to thank the staff at Trustwell Living at Mansfield Place for their excellent care and companionship.

