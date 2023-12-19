James “Jim” Allan Corbin, a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend to all, passed away on December 19, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born on May 22, 1949, to the late David and Mary (Gartner) Corbin and brought joy and laughter to the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Jim was a man of many talents and passions. He had a deep love for the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. His connection with nature was evident, and he found solace and happiness in the tranquility of nature’s embrace. Jim’s unmatched skills as an outdoorsman were complemented by his ability to connect with animals. He had a unique gift for understanding and communicating with dogs, earning him the title of a true “dog whisperer.” All dogs loved him, and his presence brought a sense of calm and comfort to these loyal companions.

One of Jim’s most endearing qualities was his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was known for his generosity and selflessness, always putting others before himself. Jim had a special affinity for children and was considered a “father” to many kids throughout the years. His jovial nature, combined with his penchant for playing pranks, made him an instant favorite among both young and old. He had a remarkable ability to make people laugh and created countless memories filled with joy and laughter. Jim was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, Crestline, serving as a trustee for five years.

In addition to his playful spirit, Jim’s dedication to his family was unwavering. He is survived by his loving spouse, Kathi Corbin, who stood by his side throughout their journey together. Jim shared a deep bond with his daughters, Bonnie Kemle-McKean (Andrew McKean) and Samantha (Joseph) Borders, always providing them with love, support, and guidance. His grandsons, Corbin Kemle and Brewer Borders, brought immense happiness into his life and cherished every moment spent with their loving grandpa. Jim’s sister, Delores (Steven) Ball, and mother-in-law, Bonnie Kemle, were pillars of strength for him, offering unwavering support and love throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth (Trent) Corbin and his father-in-law, Martin Kemle.

Friends may call for a Celebration of Life on Friday, December 22, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #859, 217 East Bucyrus St., Crestline. Jim will be buried at the Mansfield Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or send condolences to the Corbin family may do so by visiting masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of James “Jim” Allan Corbin.

