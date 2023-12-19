MANSFIELD – A piece of Mansfield’s industrial and architectural history is now up for grabs, 121 N. Adams St. A former bottle washing facility turned blueprint reproduction plant, known as Richland Blueprint, is officially on the market for rent or sale.

The details about the property and its potential uses were shared by the current owner, Carl Fernyak, shedding light on the historical significance and quirks within the building, while also imagining future possibilities. Fernyak confirmed that the property could be either sold or rented, leaving the door open for potential entrepreneurs or investors.

“It’s like two shoe boxes pushed right next to each other if you will,” Fernyak said.“The original building has vaulted ceilings that go up, and the addition has a flat roof. Off to the side, there’s cold storage and a loading dock.”

The Blueprint Building has a unique origin, serving as a bottle washing facility for a local brewery that operated downhill.

Originally designed to facilitate the large blueprint reproduction needs of businesses before the era of widespread copier use, the building’s purpose evolved over the years. A company called Mansfield Group acquired the property and utilized it for their services before eventually leaving it vacant, marking a new chapter for the historic structure.

According to Jennifer Kime, CEO of Downtown Mansfield, Inc., in the 1960s, county commissioners set up their relief offices in the building. Currently, the building is a stop on the “Secret City Tours” hosted by Downtown Mansfield, Inc.

“Mansfield Electric Supply located there not too long after and they were in the building for at least 20 years,” Kime said.

“The space was full of lightbulbs and all sorts of things people were purchasing. It was a big hotspot and then transitioned to Mansfield Blueprint in the early 80s after Mansfield Electric Supply moved to Ontario,” Kime said.

The significance of the Blueprint Building to Mansfield lies not just in its architectural heritage but also in its prime location. Positioned in what is considered an emerging entertainment and restaurant district, the property is deemed ideal for repurposing into a venue for entertainment or dining. Furthermore, the acquisition includes a sizable parking lot adjacent to the building, providing ample space for future events, food trucks, or visitor parking.

The neighborhood surrounding the Blueprint Building is a mix of businesses and facilities, with notable neighbors like Hudson + Essex and the former massage parlor undergoing transformation into a parking space. Fernyak expressed optimism about the area’s safety and cleanliness, emphasizing the removal of condemned houses in recent years.

“Whoever is looking at it, if they need a lot of parking or want to bring down food trucks or entertainment, there’s a large area for people to park directly to the North of the building,” Fernyak said.

Prospective buyers or renters are encouraged to reach out to the owner directly for more information. The owner mentioned a willingness to work with potential buyers, offering flexible arrangements such as land contracts. This unique opportunity allows individuals or businesses to invest in the property, with an agreement that includes remodeling and refurbishment stipulations.

The Blueprint Building is poised to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the Mansfield community. The current owner is actively seeking a fitting occupant who aligns with the neighborhood’s vision, particularly those in the entertainment and food industries. As Mansfield continues its resurgence, the Blueprint Building stands as a testament to the city’s rich history and potential for a vibrant future.

“We really feel like it’s one of the prime buildings in downtown Mansfield,” Kime said.

To learn more about 121 N. Adams St., reach out to Carl Fernyak or Carrousel Properties at 419-610-2100 or info@carrouselproperties.com.