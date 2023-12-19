Gerald E. Belford, age 84 of Mansfield, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Arbors of Mifflin under the care of Gentiva Hospice.

Jerry was born on July 22, 1939, in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of Howard E. Belford and Mary (Miller) Belford Wiltshire. He was a 1957 graduate of Portsmouth West High School and served in the National Guard. Jerry worked as a Mechanic for Empire Detroit Steel in Mansfield. He was the longest serving employee at the time of his retirement from the steel mill.

Jerry enjoyed golfing, woodworking, photography, and drawing. He was a member of Moose Lodge #341 since 1979 and the Order of Owls Nest 1152 both in Mansfield. Besides being known for his stubbornness and his silliness, he will be remembered for his generosity.

Surviving family includes his two daughters Sara Belford and Amanda Belford Maglott (Mike); grandchildren Ivy Lucius, Autum Davidson Rook (Cory), and Michael Maglott; and one great-grandson Ryker McCune all of Mansfield; sisters Diana Malone of Wheelersburg, OH and Karen Windle (Bill) of Newark, OH.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra in 1995, his father and stepmother Howard & Marjorie Algire Bedford, and his mother and stepfather Mary & Jim Wiltshire.

In remembrance of Gerald E. Belford, his family encourages you to remember him in your own special way.

