Sandra Virginia Gillam passed away on December 17, 2023 in her room surrounded by her family. She was 86.

She was born on July 19, 1937 to parents Donald & Bernice (Alexander) Bratchie in Newville, Ohio. On January 10, 1957, she married the love of her life, Carlos Gillam, and they shared almost 67 wonderful years of marriage together.

Most of Sandra’s adult life was spent in the Richland County area and she worked as a cook for Clear Fork schools, where she worked until her retirement in 1996.

In her spare time, she took pleasure in crocheting and playing bingo. But above all, Sandra cherished her family. Anytime she spent time with them filled her heart with joy.

She is survived by her loving husband Carlos Gillam, son John Gillam, daughter Virginia (Steve) Perkins, five grandchildren, siblings Phyllis Hughett, Sharon (Ted) Ransdell, Joyce Flockerzie, and Edna (Larry) Wirick, brother-in-law Greg Williams, as well as many extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Joann Lallathin and Mary Lou Williams.

The family will be having a private graveside service.

