Randall L. “Randy” Strohminger, 68, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Randy was born July 27, 1955, in Mansfield, to Robert and Freda (Easterday) Strohminger. He retired from construction. Randy loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed music.

He is survived by his mother, Freda Strohminger of Sarasota, FL; and siblings, Dennis (Rebecca) Strohminger of Sarasota, FL and Trudy Hamilton of Mansfield.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Robert Strohminger; and his brother-in-law, James Hamilton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

