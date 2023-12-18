Regarding the 11/9/ Richland Source article, ”Mansfield City Council OKs plan for slaughter house operation near airport, ” and 11/7, ”Mansfield City Council to consider zoning change to allow slaughter house operations,” I strongly disagree with this plan.

Mansfield cannot be so desperate for business that it is willing to overlook all of the problems that come with operating a slaughter house plant locally.

I urge the city Planning Commission to read a document from the Center for Biological Diversity called, ”The Environmental Impacts of Slaughterhouse Fact Sheet,” http://www.biologicaldiversity.org, as it correctly notes that: water use, pollution, species endangerment, equity and justice, and lack of environmental regulation are all concerns that come with a slaughterhouse and brings too many problems to the local community.

I also have concerns that a ”Notice of Suspension” on March 28, 2022 USDA report for E.R. Boliantz Co. Inc. was not discussed at the meeting and the public document can be found online: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2022-04/M34114-NOS-03282022.pdf and it notes that a bull suffered three bolts to his head before he was rendered unconscious violating the ‘’Humane Methods of Slaughter Act.’’

This is not an atypical example for slaughter house violations as more examples can be found in additional USDA reports at http://www.peta.org and searching ”Ohio slaughterhouse.”

In additional to animal harm, workers are at risk, and NBC recently released a documentary called: ”Slaughterhouse children: Child labor exposed in America’s food industry,” where migrant minor children were alleged to be unknowingly hired and even a local Cleveland poultry processor was allegedly noted for violations in the film.

I also have concerns regarding a push for ”Mobile Slaughter Units,” https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2010/08/30/introduction-mobile-slaughter-units as detailed in a Aug. 30, 2010 USDA article and Oct. 6, 2022 Ohio Country Journal, https://ocj.com/2022/10/mobile-meat-slaughter-in-ohio/ as these have limitations for cold storage and packaging.

I think the only way to avoid all this harm is to advocate for humane meals on your plate, try a vegan or vegetarian meal option and save your health, the environment and animals.

Nancy Dollard

Uniontown, Ohio