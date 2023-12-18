Republican Matt Dolan, an Ohio Senator, filed his petition to run for U.S. Senate on Dec. 18. This op/ed piece was sent to Source Media properties on that same day.

COLUMBUS — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan filed his petitions to run for United States Senate.

“Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown’s leftist agenda has created a state of crisis in America,” Dolan said. “Our sovereignty is under threat, our economy is under stress and our safety at home and abroad is at risk.

“Ohioans want a problem solver who has successfully faced challenges impacting our quality of life, not the political blame game that lacks commonsense solutions.

“I have a proven conservative record of success to meet this moment and to get to work on my first day in the U.S. Senate to building a stronger Ohio and more prosperous, safer America.”

Background

Two recent Emerson surveys (October, November) indicated that Dolan is the Republican candidate who runs strongest against Sherrod Brown.

According to the candidates’ third-quarter filings, Dolan approaches the end of the year with more cash on hand than Bernie Moreno and Frank LaRose combined.

Since entering the race, Bernie Moreno and Frank LaRose have routinely broken their promises to voters and committed gaffes that place Republican efforts to defeat Sherrod Brown and take back the U.S. Senate in jeopardy, Dolan stated.

They lack judgement, a consistent set of conservative principles and the experience needed to fight and get results for Ohio, the GOP candidate said.

Despite Frank LaRose’s standing as a statewide officeholder, he continues to underperform with primary votes, Dolan argued. That is reflected in third-party surveys where Dolan and LaRose remain statistically tied.

“In every public survey taken to date, Bernie Moreno places a distant third in the contest and is the worst performing Republican against Sherrod Brown,” Dolan said.

“Frequent missteps and campaign shortfalls continue to plague the Moreno and LaRose campaigns.”

Cook Political Report on Ohio Senate race