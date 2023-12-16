ORRVILLE — Lexington took its undefeated season on the road and handled its latest assignment with aplomb.

The Minutemen pounded Wadsworth 66-35 on Saturday afternoon in the 19th annual Steve Smith Classic at Orrville High School.

Sophomore standouts Brayden Fogle and Seven Allen led the way, each pumping in 16 points. Fogle added 12 rebounds and Allen collected six assists. Gavin Husty and Joe Caudill contributed eight points each, too.

Lexington (6-0) roared to the lead from the opening tip and never looked back.

Coach Scott Hamilton’s team opened a 25-10 gap through the first quarter, enjoyed a 41-15 halftime bulge, and cleared the bench after widening the margin to 58-23 through three periods.

Maxx Bosley had 10 points for the Grizzlies (2-4), while teammate Finn Schmitt notched eight points and 10 rebounds. Jude Kapusinski nailed three treys for nine points.

The Minutemen return to action on Friday at Ashland.

Wadsworth travels to North Royalton on Tuesday.

Steve Smith Classic

The 19th annual Steve Smith Holiday Hoops Classic invites teams from the northeastern part of Ohio to take part in a high school basketball extravaganza.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Steve H. Smith Scholarship fund. The event will be held on the court bearing his name in the gym at Orrville High School.

Smith, a Shelby graduate, led the Orrville Red Riders as the head coach from 1977-2002. During those 25 years, his teams accumulated 456 wins. Included in this legacy were state championships in 1992, 1995, and 1996

Coach Smith believed that if you work hard and play as a team you will be successful in both basketball and life.