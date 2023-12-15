Timothy Lambert, 61, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2023.

Timothy was born May 27, 1962, in Mansfield to James and Louella Lambert. He was well loved by many and was passionate about football, horse racing, and his dog, Domino.

Tim is survived by his brother, Steve Lambert; his sister, Carol (Brian) Stewart; sister-in-law, Barbara Lambert; aunts, Sadie Fife, Shelby Jean Barker, and Francis Stevens; one niece and two nephews, James Noah Lambert, who held a special place in Tim’s heart; and lifelong friend, Antwinique Huffman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Walter Lambert.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. assisted the family with the arrangments.

A special thanks to the staff and team at Richland Screw Products with whom Tim worked with for 31 Years.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com.

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

