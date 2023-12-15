MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation will open its college scholarship application on Dec. 18, which is two weeks earlier than previous years.

“We hope students will take advantage of the earlier date to complete the application over the holiday break in December,” said Community Investment Officer Siera Marth-May.

Richland County Foundation offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors, current college or career tech students, and non-traditional students. Past recipients of an RCF scholarship are eligible to receive awards again.

No scholarships through the Foundation are automatically renewable so applicants must apply each year.

New applicants, applying for college scholarships, including high school seniors must have at least a 2.5 grade point average (GPA), and returning applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA, attend an accredited school and be a resident of Richland County, or a graduate of a Richland County high school.

The deadline for college scholarship applications is April 1.

The Foundation Board of Trustees also awards career technical education (CTE) scholarships to individuals who want to obtain certifications and credentials at accredited technical institutions.

CTE applicants must demonstrate academic readiness for their program through one of three ways: WorkKeys Skills Assessment, WebXam Test Report, or a relevant academic transcript.

The applications will be considered as they are received, and the award determinations will be made within eight weeks.

All awarded scholarships will be sent directly to the school.

Scholarships awarded through Richland County Foundation, are primarily based on the financial need of the applicant. Information used to determine need includes tuition, books, fees, room and board expenses, as well as any institutional scholarships or grants being awarded to the student.

Also considered is the information provided upon completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students completing the college scholarship application must complete their FAFSA; students applying for CTE scholarships should complete the FAFSA if it is a requirement for their program.

The FAFSA form is an application for federal student aid and can help students pay for college or career school. The application will available by Dec. 31, 2023.

Upon full completion of the form, a Student Aid Index is generated, which is used to help determine a student’s need for financial aid. Students should complete the FAFSA application as soon as it becomes available.

For more information visit the website at richlandcountyfoundation.org or contact Marth-May at 419- 525-3020 or smarth@rcfoundation.org.

