MANSFIELD – Mechanics Bank has announced three employees were honored this week.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard, Phil McClenathan and Trinity Fox have been awarded the James A. Courtney Award.

The Award is presented to Mechanics employees who best exemplify the company’s mission – “to pursue excellence in every possible way to enrich the lives of people and the communities we serve.”

The award is presented on a peer-nomination basis.

Jessica Howard joined Mechanics in 2016 as a Customer Service Representative and currently serves as an Answer Center Specialist.

Phil McClenathan joined Mechanics in 2000 and serves as the Bank’s Senior Credit Officer and manages Loan Operations and the Commercial Banking Department. Phil has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and completed the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (GSB) and GSB’s Financial Management School.

Trinity Fox

Phil McClenathan

Trinity Fox joined Mechanics in 2019 as a Customer Service Representative. She served as a Customer Service Specialist prior to her current position of Senior Customer Service Specialist.

The James A. Courtney Award, named for Mechanics’ former President, is the company’s most prestigious recognition of performance. Mechanics Bank is an independent, community bank with nine locations in Richland County.