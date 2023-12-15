MADISON TOWNSHIP — Insurance agent Paul Smith is set to become the next zoning inspector for Madison Township.

Amanda Harris announced her resignation at the end of the year. So, trustee and zoning department liaison Jim Houser said the trustees offered Smith the job beginning in January.

“The prosecutor’s office told us we could hire from the existing applications we got this spring, and Paul was one of those,” Houser said. “He was a very close runner-up to Amanda, and we interviewed him again and think he’ll do a great job.”

Smith owns and operates Paul Smith Family Insurance LLC in the Richland Mall. He lives in Mifflin Township.

The Mansfield Senior graduate said he has talked with current zoning inspector Harris about the job responsibilities.

The zoning officer is responsible for reviewing all zoning permit applications in the township and enforcing existing zoning codes.

This can include writing permits and collecting fees for new construction, conducting zoning inspections and keeping records, and speaking in court on zoning violations.

“I think insurance experience translates well over to zoning, and Amanda has some efficient plans in place already,” Smith said. “I’d just like to continue that and help out the community.”

Houser said the trustees will introduce Smith at their Dec. 18 meeting. He will begin work on Jan. 2.

The township pays the inspector $600 each month and the person in the position earns 25% of all permit fees. The township also pays $12.50 an hour for each hour in court.

Harris will end her seven-month tenure as the zoning inspector on Dec. 31. The zoning office phone number is 419-589-5544.