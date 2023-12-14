OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Albany Alexander carves slim margin over McArthur Vinton County

Albany Alexander topped McArthur Vinton County 45-41 in a tough tilt at Albany Alexander High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander played in a 53-33 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Albany Alexander faced off against Logan and McArthur Vinton County took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 7 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Anna prevails over Houston Hou

Anna dominated Houston Hou 52-27 on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Anna and Houston Hou played in a 43-34 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Anna faced off against Versailles and Houston Hou took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 7 at Houston Hou High School.

Arcadia collects victory over Bloomdale Elmwood

Arcadia grabbed a 57-47 victory at the expense of Bloomdale Elmwood in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Arlington and Arcadia took on Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 7 at Arcadia High School.

Barnesville overcomes Shadyside

Barnesville eventually beat Shadyside 45-34 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

Last season, Shadyside and Barnesville squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Barnesville faced off against Dover and Shadyside took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 9 at Shadyside High School.

Batavia denies Mt. Orab Western Brown’s challenge

Batavia notched a win against Mt. Orab Western Brown 42-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Batavia faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Wilmington and Batavia took on Goshen on Dec. 7 at Batavia High School.

Beaver Eastern defeats West Union

Beaver Eastern left no doubt on Thursday, controlling West Union from start to finish for a 60-32 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, West Union faced off against Latham Western.

Bellbrook slips past Hamilton Ross

Bellbrook finally found a way to top Hamilton Ross 52-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bellbrook faced off against Monroe and Hamilton Ross took on Oxford Talawanda on Dec. 9 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve dominates North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Berlin Center Western Reserve raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-19 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off on Feb. 7, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Struthers and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Columbiana Heartland Christian on Dec. 9 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Beverly Fort Frye overwhelms Sarahsville Shenandoah

Beverly Fort Frye controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-33 win against Sarahsville Shenandoah at Sarahsville Shenandoah High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Beverly Fort Frye took on Wheeling Linsly on Dec. 7 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Botkins bests Sidney Fairlawn

Botkins unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney Fairlawn 54-24 Thursday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Botkins and Sidney Fairlawn squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Botkins faced off against Fort Loramie and Sidney Fairlawn took on Russia on Dec. 5 at Russia High School.

Canfield South Range sprints past Struthers

Canfield South Range notched a win against Struthers 54-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Struthers squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Struthers High School.

Recently on Dec. 4, Struthers squared off with Berlin Center Western Reserve in a basketball game.

Casstown Miami East defeats Troy Christian

Casstown Miami East’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Troy Christian 55-26 at Casstown Miami East High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Casstown Miami East faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Troy Christian took on De Graff Riverside on Dec. 9 at Troy Christian High School.

Chillicothe Huntington takes down Ripley RULH

Chillicothe Huntington earned a convincing 58-38 win over Ripley RULH for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Waverly and Ripley RULH took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 7 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley denies St. Leon East Central’s challenge

Cincinnati Mercy McAuley eventually beat St. Leon East Central 34-21 at St. Leon East Central High on Dec. 14 in Indiana girls high school basketball action.

Last season, St Leon East Central and Cincinnati Mercy McAuley squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Mercy McAuley High School.

Recently on Dec. 7, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley squared off with Cincinnati Seton in a basketball game.

Cincinnati Turpin earns stressful win over Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Turpin topped Morrow Little Miami 51-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Turpin High on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Cincinnati Turpin faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Morrow Little Miami took on Milford on Dec. 7 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont earns stressful win over Cincinnati Winton Woods

Cincinnati West Clermont posted a narrow 57-54 win over Cincinnati Winton Woods for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Milford on Dec. 4 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High School.

Coal Grove squeezes past Gallipolis Gallia

Coal Grove topped Gallipolis Gallia 49-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Coal Grove and Gallipolis Gallia squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Coal Grove High School.

Recently on Dec. 7, Coal Grove squared off with Ironton in a basketball game.

Columbiana takes down Youngstown Valley Christian

Columbiana unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Valley Christian 45-5 Thursday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Columbiana and Youngstown Valley Christian faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against East Palestine and Columbiana took on Lisbon on Dec. 7 at Columbiana High School.

Columbiana Crestview dominates Brookfield

Columbiana Crestview handled Brookfield 74-22 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Brookfield High on Dec. 14.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Brookfield faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Brookfield faced off against Hubbard and Columbiana Crestview took on East Liverpool on Dec. 9 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Columbus Briggs overcomes Granville Christian in seat-squirming affair

Columbus Briggs finally found a way to top Granville Christian 35-32 on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 9, Granville Christian squared off with Plain City Shekinah Christian in a basketball game.

Columbus North Intl tops Cristo Rey Columbus

Columbus North Intl recorded a big victory over Cristo Rey Columbus 52-6 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus North Intl on Dec. 14.

Recently on Dec. 2, Cristo Rey Columbus squared off with Granville Christian in a basketball game.

Columbus Grove routs Ada

Columbus Grove dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-22 win over Ada in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus Grove faced off against Harrod Allen East and Ada took on Lima Perry on Dec. 9 at Ada High School.

Convoy Crestview defeats Spencerville

Convoy Crestview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 52-21 win over Spencerville on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Spencerville squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Spencerville faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 10 at Delphos St. John’s.

Cortland Maplewood rides to cruise-control win over Warren Lordstown

Cortland Maplewood scored early and often to roll over Warren Lordstown 57-5 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Warren Lordstown faced off against Windham and Cortland Maplewood took on Bristolville Bristol on Dec. 7 at Cortland Maplewood High School.

De Graff Riverside posts win at Sidney Lehman Catholic’s expense

De Graff Riverside notched a win against Sidney Lehman Catholic 38-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Sidney Lehman Catholic faced off against Tipp City Bethel and De Graff Riverside took on Troy Christian on Dec. 9 at Troy Christian High School.

Delphos Jefferson crushes Bluffton

Delphos Jefferson earned a convincing 74-43 win over Bluffton during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bluffton faced off against Ottoville and Delphos Jefferson took on Spencerville on Dec. 7 at Spencerville High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton overwhelms Arlington

Findlay Liberty-Benton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-25 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Arlington faced off on Dec. 15, 2022 at Arlington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Vanlue and Arlington took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 9 at Arlington High School.

Fort Loramie dominates Jackson Center

Fort Loramie earned a convincing 52-30 win over Jackson Center at Fort Loramie High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center squared off on Feb. 20, 2023 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fort Loramie faced off against Arcanum.

Fort Recovery slips past Rockford Parkway

Fort Recovery posted a narrow 38-30 win over Rockford Parkway in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Rockford Parkway and Fort Recovery played in a 49-24 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Rockford Parkway faced off against Berne South Adams and Fort Recovery took on New Bremen on Dec. 7 at Fort Recovery High School.

Garrettsville Garfield collects victory over Campbell Memorial

Garrettsville Garfield collected a solid win over Campbell Memorial in a 37-18 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Campbell Memorial played in a 42-5 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Campbell Memorial faced off against Newton Falls and Garrettsville Garfield took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Dec. 7 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Goshen crushes Clarksville Clinton-Massie

Goshen dismissed Clarksville Clinton-Massie by a 69-26 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Goshen and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Goshen High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Goshen faced off against Batavia and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 9 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Hanoverton United bests Wellsville

Hanoverton United recorded a big victory over Wellsville 48-15 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Wellsville squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Hanoverton United faced off against Leetonia and Wellsville took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 7 at Wellsville High School.

Harrod Allen East delivers statement win over Van Buren

Harrod Allen East’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Van Buren 55-34 on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Van Buren and Harrod Allen East played in a 59-41 game on Jan. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Van Buren faced off against Liberty Center and Harrod Allen East took on Columbus Grove on Dec. 7 at Columbus Grove High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace earns narrow win over Lima

Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Lima 42-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lima faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Bryan on Dec. 5 at Bryan High School.

Holgate posts win at Continental’s expense

Holgate notched a win against Continental 42-26 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

Last season, Holgate and Continental faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Continental faced off against Defiance Tinora and Holgate took on Antwerp on Dec. 7 at Holgate High School.

Hubbard claims victory against Niles

Hubbard knocked off Niles 54-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

The last time Hubbard and Niles played in a 51-21 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Niles faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Hubbard took on Youngstown Chaney on Dec. 7 at Hubbard High School.

Ironton edges past Ironton Rock Hill in tough test

Ironton finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 46-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Ironton took on South Charleston on Dec. 8 at South Charleston High School.

Kenton earns stressful win over Elida

Kenton posted a narrow 38-34 win over Elida in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Elida and Kenton squared off on Feb. 16, 2023 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Elida faced off against Kalida and Kenton took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 9 at Kenton High School.

Kinsman Badger darts by Bristolville Bristol

Kinsman Badger dismissed Bristolville Bristol by a 52-19 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Bristolville Bristol faced off against Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 7 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Liberty Center overwhelms Edgerton

Liberty Center earned a convincing 68-28 win over Edgerton at Edgerton High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Liberty Center and Edgerton played in a 49-30 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Edgerton faced off against Archbold and Liberty Center took on Van Buren on Dec. 9 at Van Buren High School.

Lima Bath darts by Lima Shawnee

Lima Bath controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-33 win against Lima Shawnee on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Lima Bath and Lima Shawnee squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Lima Bath High School.

Recently on Dec. 7, Lima Bath squared off with Van Wert in a basketball game.

Lisbon delivers statement win over Leetonia

Lisbon unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Leetonia 51-20 Thursday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

The last time Lisbon and Leetonia played in a 53-44 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Lisbon faced off against Columbiana and Leetonia took on Hanoverton United on Dec. 7 at Leetonia High School.

Louisville crushes Massillon

Louisville handled Massillon 55-28 in an impressive showing at Louisville High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Louisville faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon took on Mogadore Field on Dec. 9 at Mogadore Field High School.

Loveland claims victory against Cincinnati Anderson

Loveland collected a solid win over Cincinnati Anderson in a 49-37 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Anderson faced off on Jan. 27, 2022 at Loveland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Loveland took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Dec. 2 at Loveland High School.

Lynchburg – Clay overpowers Fayetteville in thorough fashion

Lynchburg – Clay handled Fayetteville 58-35 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Lynchburg – Clay faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Fayetteville took on Ripley RULH on Dec. 4 at Ripley RULH High School.

Mansfield overwhelms Lexington

It was a tough night for Lexington which was overmatched by Mansfield in this 70-33 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Mansfield faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Lexington took on Millersburg West Holmes on Dec. 2 at Lexington High School.

Marengo Highland dominates Galion

Marengo Highland handled Galion 49-22 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Recently on Dec. 8, Marengo Highland squared off with Shelby in a basketball game.

Minster comes up short in matchup with Maria Stein Marion Local

Maria Stein Marion Local pushed past Minster for a 46-34 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Minster squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Minster faced off against Coldwater and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Versailles on Dec. 9 at Versailles High School.

Marietta overcomes Logan

Marietta handed Logan a tough 59-49 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Marietta faced off against Dover and Logan took on Albany Alexander on Dec. 7 at Logan High School.

Marion Elgin dominates North Baltimore

Marion Elgin rolled past North Baltimore for a comfortable 61-26 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, North Baltimore faced off against Dola Hardin Northern and Marion Elgin took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 9 at Marion Elgin High School.

Martins Ferry sprints past Bellaire

Martins Ferry knocked off Bellaire 57-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Martins Ferry opened with a 12-10 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ shooting darted in front for a 20-17 lead over the Big Reds at the intermission.

Bellaire moved ahead of Martins Ferry 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Purple Riders won the session and the game with a 23-11 performance.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Bellaire faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Martins Ferry faced off against Hannibal River and Bellaire took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 7 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Matamoras Frontier overpowers Bridgeport in thorough fashion

Matamoras Frontier handled Bridgeport 74-24 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Matamoras Frontier and Bridgeport played in a 72-31 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Caldwell and Bridgeport took on Shadyside on Nov. 29 at Shadyside High School.

McDonald overwhelms Sebring

McDonald’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Sebring 54-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sebring faced off against Mineral Ridge and McDonald took on Lowellville on Dec. 7 at Lowellville High School.

Milford carves slim margin over Lebanon

Milford topped Lebanon 45-43 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Lebanon and Milford played in a 57-49 game on Dec. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Lebanon faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Milford took on Morrow Little Miami on Dec. 7 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

Millbury Lake squeezes past Fostoria

Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Fostoria 47-38 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Millbury Lake jumped in front of Fostoria 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-19 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Fostoria got within 32-28.

The Flyers held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fostoria and Millbury Lake faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fostoria faced off against Maumee and Millbury Lake took on Oak Harbor on Dec. 9 at Millbury Lake High School.

Millersburg West Holmes exhales after close call with New Philadelphia

Millersburg West Holmes topped New Philadelphia 46-37 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Lexington and New Philadelphia took on Wooster on Dec. 9 at New Philadelphia High School.

Mineral Ridge routs Youngstown Chaney

Mineral Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-47 win against Youngstown Chaney in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Hubbard and Mineral Ridge took on Sebring on Dec. 7 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Monroe thwarts Brookville’s quest

Monroe eventually beat Brookville 46-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Monroe and Brookville faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Monroe faced off against Harrison and Brookville took on Middletown Madison on Dec. 7 at Brookville High School.

Morral Ridgedale collects victory over Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Morral Ridgedale grabbed a 41-29 victory at the expense of Mt. Victory Ridgemont in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Dec. 16, 2021 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Lima Perry and Morral Ridgedale took on Marion Elgin on Dec. 8 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

Nelsonville-York outlasts Pomeroy Meigs

Nelsonville-York pushed past Pomeroy Meigs for a 66-49 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and Nelsonville-York squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Wellston and Nelsonville-York took on McArthur Vinton County on Dec. 7 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

New Madison Tri-Village earns solid win over Lewisburg Tri-County North

New Madison Tri-Village knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 60-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 73-23 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against New Paris National Trail and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 9 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

New Riegel barely beats Gibsonburg

New Riegel posted a narrow 50-46 win over Gibsonburg for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

The last time Gibsonburg and New Riegel played in a 37-27 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gibsonburg faced off against New Riegel and Gibsonburg took on New Riegel on Dec. 9 at New Riegel High School.

Newton Falls earns solid win over Youngstown Liberty

Newton Falls eventually beat Youngstown Liberty 41-26 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Newton Falls squared off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Newton Falls faced off against Campbell Memorial and Youngstown Liberty took on Niles on Dec. 9 at Niles McKinley High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf sprints past Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf notched a win against Wapakoneta 52-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 16-12 lead over Wapakoneta.

The Titans opened a narrow 28-14 gap over the Redskins at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Wapakoneta took on Defiance on Dec. 7 at Defiance High School.

Ottoville posts win at Miller City’s expense

Ottoville notched a win against Miller City 53-42 on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Ottoville and Miller City played in a 45-39 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Miller City faced off against Pandora-Gilboa and Ottoville took on Bluffton on Dec. 9 at Bluffton High School.

Pandora-Gilboa earns narrow win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Pandora-Gilboa posted a narrow 47-43 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Pandora-Gilboa faced off on Dec. 16, 2021 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Miller City and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Kenton on Dec. 9 at Kenton High School.

Parkersburg South barely beats Vincent Warren

Parkersburg South finally found a way to top Vincent Warren 53-51 on Dec. 14 in West Virginia girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Parkersburg South faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren took on Bloom-Carroll on Dec. 9 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Pleasant Hill Newton dominates West Alexandria Twin Valley South in convincing showing

Pleasant Hill Newton dismissed West Alexandria Twin Valley South by a 55-17 count on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Pleasant Hill Newton faced off against Dayton Miami Valley and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Arcanum Franklin Monroe on Dec. 7 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Girard comes up short in matchup with Poland Seminary

Poland Seminary eventually beat Girard 55-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Poland Seminary jumped in front of Girard 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 29-27 gap over the Indians at the half.

Girard clawed to within 39-38 through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Girard and Poland Seminary played in a 37-35 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Poland Seminary faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Girard took on Jefferson on Dec. 9 at Girard High School.

Proctorville Fairland dominates South Point in convincing showing

It was a tough night for South Point which was overmatched by Proctorville Fairland in this 71-23 verdict.

Last season, South Point and Proctorville Fairland faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Reynoldsburg and South Point took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Dec. 9 at Willow Wood Symmes Valley High School.

Cory-Rawson earns solid win over Dola Hardin Northern

Cory-Rawson pushed past Dola Hardin Northern for a 63-52 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cory-Rawson High on Dec. 14.

The last time Cory-Rawson and Dola Hardin Northern played in a 72-59 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cory-Rawson faced off against Arlington and Dola Hardin Northern took on North Baltimore on Dec. 7 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Richmond Edison holds off Toronto

Richmond Edison finally found a way to top Toronto 51-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richmond Edison High on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Richmond Edison faced off against Toronto and Toronto took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 7 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Seaman North Adams survives for narrow win over Peebles

Seaman North Adams finally found a way to top Peebles 48-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Peebles High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Seaman North Adams faced off against South Webster and Peebles took on Manchester on Dec. 7 at Manchester High School.

Shelby collects victory over Caledonia River Valley

Shelby notched a win against Caledonia River Valley 43-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Shelby and Caledonia River Valley squared off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Shelby High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Shelby faced off against Marengo Highland and Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on Dec. 2 at Marion Pleasant High School.

South Webster escapes Crown City South Gallia in thin win

South Webster topped Crown City South Gallia 53-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at South Webster High on Dec. 14.

The start wasn’t the problem for Crown City South Gallia, as it began with a 20-18 edge over South Webster through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-25 lead at half.

The scoreboard showed Crown City South Gallia with a 33-32 lead over South Webster heading into the third quarter.

It took a 21-13 rally, but the Jeeps were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Crown City South Gallia and South Webster squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, South Webster faced off against McDermott Northwest and Crown City South Gallia took on Bidwell River Valley on Dec. 2 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

St. Henry dominates Coldwater

St. Henry earned a convincing 54-33 win over Coldwater for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

Last season, Coldwater and St. Henry faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Coldwater High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, St. Henry faced off against Celina and Coldwater took on Minster on Dec. 7 at Coldwater High School.

St. Marys tops Defiance

St. Marys notched a win against Defiance 52-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Marys on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, St. Marys faced off against New Knoxville and Defiance took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 7 at Defiance High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking rides to cruise-control win over Racine Southern

Stewart Federal Hocking handled Racine Southern 57-33 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Reedsville Eastern and Racine Southern took on Portsmouth Clay on Dec. 9 at Portsmouth Clay High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley routs Arcanum Franklin Monroe

Union City Mississinawa Valley dismissed Arcanum Franklin Monroe by a 61-21 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 7 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Van Wert earns narrow win over Celina

Van Wert topped Celina 40-34 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Van Wert faced off against Lima Bath and Celina took on St. Henry on Dec. 9 at St. Henry.

Van Wert Lincolnview overcomes Leipsic

Van Wert Lincolnview eventually beat Leipsic 47-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Ada and Leipsic took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 7 at Leipsic High School.

Versailles denies New Bremen’s challenge

Versailles pushed past New Bremen for a 46-35 win on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Versailles and New Bremen squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, New Bremen faced off against Fort Recovery and Versailles took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Dec. 9 at Versailles High School.

Vienna Mathews narrowly defeats Fairport Harbor Fairport

Vienna Mathews grabbed a 43-33 victory at the expense of Fairport Harbor Fairport on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Kinsman Badger and Vienna Mathews took on Kinsman Badger on Dec. 7 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Warren Champion holds off Leavittsburg LaBrae

Warren Champion topped Leavittsburg LaBrae 52-49 in a tough tilt at Warren Champion High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 48-29 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Warren Champion faced off against Warren John F. Kennedy and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 7 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

Warren G. Harding collects victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Warren G. Harding knocked off Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 52-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Warren G. Harding faced off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Warren G. Harding faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic.

Wauseon edges past Delta in tough test

Wauseon finally found a way to top Delta 42-34 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

The last time Wauseon and Delta played in a 45-24 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Delta faced off against Montpelier and Wauseon took on Archbold on Dec. 1 at Archbold High School.

Waverly tacks win on Latham Western

Waverly controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-8 win against Latham Western in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Latham Western took on West Union on Dec. 7 at Latham Western High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen takes advantage of early margin to defeat McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley

A swift early pace pushed Waynesfield-Goshen past McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley Thursday 59-24 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley played in a 50-41 game on Jan. 31, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Cory-Rawson and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Ansonia on Dec. 9 at Ansonia High School.

Wickliffe overcomes Burton Berkshire

Wickliffe pushed past Burton Berkshire for a 41-26 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Burton Berkshire faced off against Kirtland and Wickliffe took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 8 at Wickliffe High School.

Wilmington pockets slim win over New Richmond

Wilmington topped New Richmond 49-40 in a tough tilt on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time New Richmond and Wilmington played in a 74-66 game on Jan. 26, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Wilmington faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown.

Wintersville Indian Creek overwhelms St. Clairsville

Wintersville Indian Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-17 win over St. Clairsville at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville took on Bellaire on Dec. 4 at Bellaire High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central routs Caldwell

Woodsfield Monroe Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-26 win over Caldwell for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 9-4 lead over Caldwell.

The Seminoles fought to a 21-8 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central jumped to a 43-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Caldwell faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 7 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian overcomes deficit and Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Xenia Legacy Christian dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 57-21 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Miamisburg Dayton Christian, as it began with a 12-11 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 33-17 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 47-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Miamisburg Dayton Christian played in a 63-37 game on Feb. 2, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Miamisburg Dayton Christian took on Blanchester on Dec. 9 at Blanchester High School.

