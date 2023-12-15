Butler: Larry J. Ray, faithful servant of God the Father passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 in the Ohio Eastern Star Home. He was 80 years old.

He was born September 17, 1943 in Dayton to the late Willie and Mary Jane (Nelson) Ray and graduated from West Milton High School in Miami County. On August 5, 1961 he married Joy Sowers with whom he raised his family of three daughters and celebrated 62 years of marriage.

Though Larry worked at a printing company and filling station, he found his calling working as an investigator for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Larry was responsible for examining cases to protect resources that include state parks and forest, nature preserves, wildlife areas, and waterways. His role as an investigator fulfilled his passion for outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and trapping. He thoroughly enjoyed teaching the next generation of outdoorsmen hunting and trapping techniques and safety and spending quality time in the woods with his family. He was a member of the FOP and served on various committees and labor councils. A hard worker holding two jobs, Larry also drove the bus for Clear Fork and Lucas schools.

A man of strong devotion, Larry was a member of North Bend Church of the Brethren where he was active in helping in various capacities whenever he was able. Gentle, kind and loving, he instilled in his loved ones the importance of helping others and strong strength in character. Throughout life’s good times and trials, Larry had a powerful faith in the Lord and allowed himself to be content with His plans.

He is survived by his loving wife Joy Ray; daughters Tonya (Mark) Crunkilton; Monica (Mitch) Peters; Stephanie (Aaron) Freeman; grandchildren Nicole (Derik) Swendal, Dustin (Jordan) Crunkilton, Caitlyn Crunkilton, Ashley (Brett) Huettner, Morgan Peters, Mallory Peters, Michelle Peters, Brayden (Laura) Freeman, Hunter Freeman, Alexa Freeman, Grant Freeman, Natalee Freeman, Lincoln Freeman, Maegann Freeman, Wyatt Freeman, Rebekah Freeman; 13 great grandchildren; a brother Bill (Pat) Ray, and a sister-in-law Jane Ray.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert Ray and Donald Ray.

His family will receive friends 2-4 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2023 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Following the visitation a memorial service honoring Larry’s life will be held beginning at 5pm AT NORTH BEND CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN. Pastor Patrick Bailey will officiate. Private interment will be in North Liberty Cemetery.

Contributions to North Bend Church of the Brethren may be brought or sent to the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Larry’s family and encourage you to share a memory and watch his tribute video at SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Funeral Home: Bellville Snyder Funeral Home

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com