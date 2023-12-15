MANSFIELD — Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves are ready to take your calls to spread a little holiday cheer to local families.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, Sluss Realty has teamed up with the North Pole to host their second annual Dial-A-Santa to give little ones an opportunity to chat with some of the most beloved characters during the holiday season.

“Our team is so excited to do this once again,” said marketing director Jami Kinton-Sluss.

“We had the best time last year and had so many calls, we actually had to call Spectrum to add in more lines for this year, but if you call in, hopefully there won’t be a wait, but we do want people to be prepared if there is a little one.”

Broker Grant Sluss said, “We have a large group here who just enjoy giving back and this was a highlight last year.

“Some parents also may not be able to take their children to see Santa this year, so we hope this will give kids a special opportunity.”

DTE, Inc., a telecommunications equipment supplier in Mansfield, is assisting Sluss with their phone lines that evening.

“Our team has been prepped and they’re just really excited to take calls that night,” Grant Sluss said.

“”We’re just looking forward to talking with your families and hope you’ll take a moment to call and join in the fun.”

Sluss would also like to thank former members of the Mansfield Jaycees, Jeff Angelini and Eric Schroeder, for volunteering to help once again this year.

The Mansfield Jaycee’s started the event many years, but it had not been around for several years until Sluss Realty revived the event.

Families are asked to call in at 419-529-3047 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19.