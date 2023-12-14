Reva Joan Callahan, 91, of Mansfield, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her residence. Born April 4, 1931 she was the daughter of Ernest Herman and Ruth Lovinna (Hoverstick) Bigler.

Reva retired from Borg Warner where she worked as a secretary. She was a member of the Mansfield East Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she enjoyed spending time in sharing with others the good news of God’s Kingdom. Reva also enjoyed traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Benton Bigler. Reva leaves behind a host of spiritual brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1780 Middle Bellville Rd, Mansfield, OH 44904. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.

