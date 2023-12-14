Wooster Triway recorded a big victory over McDermott Northwest 54-34 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Wooster Triway squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at McDermott Northwest High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, McDermott Northwest faced off against South Webster and Wooster Triway took on Navarre Fairless on Dec. 9 at Wooster Triway High School.

