OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 13, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron Our Lady Of The Elms darts by New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Akron Our Lady Of The Elms’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 49-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Recently on Dec. 9, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off with Bowerston Conotton Valley in a basketball game.

Ashland defeats Wheelersburg

Ashland recorded a big victory over Wheelersburg 60-24 in a Kentucky girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave Ashland an 18-10 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Tomcats opened an immense 42-14 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Ashland steamrolled to a 54-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tomcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Recently on Dec. 4, Wheelersburg squared off with Oak Hill in a basketball game.

Aurora escapes Kent Roosevelt in thin win

Aurora finally found a way to top Kent Roosevelt 39-35 on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Aurora and Kent Roosevelt squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Aurora High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Aurora faced off against Tallmadge.

Beavercreek overcomes Miamisburg

Beavercreek pushed past Miamisburg for a 54-41 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

The last time Beavercreek and Miamisburg played in a 50-47 game on Dec. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Beavercreek faced off against Dayton Centerville and Miamisburg took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 6 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan posts win at London’s expense

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan grabbed a 47-35 victory at the expense of London in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Richwood North Union and London took on Springfield Shawnee on Dec. 6 at London High School.

Beloit West Branch rides to cruise-control win over Salem

Beloit West Branch controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-23 win against Salem in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

Last season, Salem and Beloit West Branch faced off on Feb. 1, 2023 at Beloit West Branch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Beloit West Branch faced off against Carrollton and Salem took on Carrollton on Dec. 6 at Salem High School.

Bethel-Tate overpowers Blanchester in thorough fashion

Bethel-Tate earned a convincing 53-29 win over Blanchester in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

The last time Bethel-Tate and Blanchester played in a 54-21 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Bethel-Tate faced off against Georgetown and Blanchester took on Miamisburg Dayton Christian on Dec. 9 at Blanchester High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley secures a win over Newcomerstown

Bowerston Conotton Valley pushed past Newcomerstown for a 55-45 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newcomerstown High on Dec. 13.

The last time Newcomerstown and Bowerston Conotton Valley played in a 55-17 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Newcomerstown faced off against Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Dec. 9 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Canton GlenOak records thin win against Massillon Perry

Canton GlenOak finally found a way to top Massillon Perry 52-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Canton GlenOak faced off on Dec. 7, 2022 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Massillon Perry faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Green on Dec. 6 at Uniontown Green High School.

Carrollton overpowers Minerva in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Minerva which was overmatched by Carrollton in this 55-16 verdict.

The last time Carrollton and Minerva played in a 53-15 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Carrollton faced off against Beloit West Branch and Minerva took on Alliance on Dec. 9 at Minerva High School.

Centerburg overcomes Mt. Gilead

Centerburg knocked off Mt. Gilead 45-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mt. Gilead High on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Mt Gilead faced off against Danville and Centerburg took on Danville on Dec. 9 at Danville High School.

Chardon narrowly defeats Willoughby Cornerstone

Chardon pushed past Willoughby Cornerstone for a 53-37 win on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon faced off against Chagrin Falls and Willoughby Cornerstone took on Cuyahoga Heights on Dec. 1 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.

Cincinnati Mariemont pushes over Cincinnati Wyoming

Cincinnati Mariemont eventually beat Cincinnati Wyoming 41-31 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Wyoming faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Batavia and Cincinnati Wyoming took on Reading on Dec. 6 at Reading High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian tacks win on St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Cincinnati Purcell Marian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Bernard Roger Bacon 71-34 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Columbus Africentric on Dec. 9 at Columbus Africentric.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day collects victory over Cincinnati Hills Christian

Cincinnati Summit Country Day notched a win against Cincinnati Hills Christian 57-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Woodward crushes Cincinnati Hughes

Cincinnati Woodward dominated Cincinnati Hughes 64-16 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Cincinnati Hughes and Cincinnati Woodward faced off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Cincinnati Hughes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cincinnati Hughes faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Woodward took on Trotwood-Madison on Dec. 6 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Circleville slips past Washington Court House Miami Trace

Circleville finally found a way to top Washington Court House Miami Trace 49-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

Last season, Circleville and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Circleville faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Hillsboro on Dec. 6 at Hillsboro High School.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East exhales after close call with Cuyahoga Heights

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East posted a narrow 46-39 win over Cuyahoga Heights in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Akron Garfield and Cuyahoga Heights took on Willoughby Cornerstone on Dec. 1 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.

Cleves Taylor carves slim margin over Cincinnati Madeira

Cleves Taylor finally found a way to top Cincinnati Madeira 51-46 on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cleves Taylor played in a 44-37 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cleves Taylor faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Madeira took on Reading on Dec. 2 at Reading High School.

Columbus Wellington overwhelms Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Columbus Wellington rolled past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans for a comfortable 40-8 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Columbus Wellington faced off on Feb. 7, 2023 at Columbus Wellington High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off with Sugar Grove Berne Union in a basketball game.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit tops Cleveland VASJ

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit handled Cleveland VASJ 75-47 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Cleveland VASJ played in a 43-28 game on Jan. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cleveland VASJ took on Willoughby South on Dec. 9 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley delivers statement win over Warsaw River View

Dresden Tri-Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Warsaw River View 50-19 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Thornville Sheridan and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 9 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Duncan Falls Philo prevails over Crooksville

Duncan Falls Philo handled Crooksville 55-26 in an impressive showing at Duncan Falls Philo High on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Duncan Falls Philo darted in front of Crooksville 18-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics opened a huge 38-15 gap over the Ceramics at the intermission.

Duncan Falls Philo roared to a 50-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-4 edge.

The last time Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville played in a 57-23 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Crooksville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Eastlake North dominates East Cleveland Shaw

Eastlake North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off East Cleveland Shaw 51-4 Wednesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Eastlake North faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and East Cleveland Shaw took on Cleveland Garfield Heights on Dec. 2 at East Cleveland Shaw High School.

Ellenboro Ritchie County comes back to beat Reedsville Eastern

Ellenboro Ritchie County trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 64-46 win over Reedsville Eastern on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Stewart Federal Hocking.

Frankfort Adena pockets slim win over Greenfield McClain

Frankfort Adena topped Greenfield McClain 33-29 in a tough tilt on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Frankfort Adena faced off against Piketon and Greenfield McClain took on Chillicothe on Dec. 6 at Chillicothe High School.

Hannibal River squeezes past Rayland Buckeye Local

Hannibal River topped Rayland Buckeye Local 51-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Shadyside and Hannibal River took on Martins Ferry on Dec. 9 at Hannibal River High School.

Jackson pockets slim win over Hillsboro

Jackson posted a narrow 44-35 win over Hillsboro in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Jackson and Hillsboro faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Hillsboro faced off against Washington Court House Miami Trace and Jackson took on Washington Court House Washington on Dec. 6 at Jackson High School.

Kettering Fairmont narrowly defeats Dayton Centerville

Kettering Fairmont handed Dayton Centerville a tough 42-32 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Centerville squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Springfield and Dayton Centerville took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 9 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Lancaster bests Columbus Northland

Lancaster controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-29 win against Columbus Northland in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Lancaster took on Grove City Central Crossing on Dec. 8 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic carves slim margin over Columbus Bishop Ready

Lancaster Fisher Catholic posted a narrow 45-36 win over Columbus Bishop Ready on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Columbus Bishop Ready played in a 60-45 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus Bishop Ready faced off against Heath and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Nov. 28 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

Cincinnati Sycamore falls to Liberty Township Lakota East in OT

Liberty Township Lakota East topped Cincinnati Sycamore in a 61-55 overtime thriller in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Sycamore took on Middletown on Dec. 9 at Middletown High School.

Mason rides to cruise-control win over Cincinnati Oak Hills

It was a tough night for Cincinnati Oak Hills which was overmatched by Mason in this 48-18 verdict.

The last time Mason and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 53-26 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Hamilton and Mason took on West Chester Lakota West on Dec. 9 at Mason High School.

Massillon Jackson delivers statement win over North Canton Hoover

Massillon Jackson unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off North Canton Hoover 69-38 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

The last time Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover played in a 42-39 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 6, North Canton Hoover faced off against Massillon Perry and Massillon Jackson took on Canton McKinley on Dec. 6 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic lets lead slip away in Mayfield’s victory

Mayfield fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 50-29 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mentor Lake Catholic, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Mayfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 29-19 half margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Mayfield pulled to a 39-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, Mayfield and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Mayfield faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Eastlake North on Dec. 9 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Mechanicsburg scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss West Jefferson

Mechanicsburg scored early and often in a 72-44 win over West Jefferson for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and West Jefferson squared off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, West Jefferson faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Mechanicsburg took on Springfield Northeastern on Dec. 9 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Mentor narrowly defeats Painesville Riverside

Mentor handed Painesville Riverside a tough 63-50 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Mentor faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mentor faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Painesville Riverside took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 6 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Middletown earns stressful win over Cincinnati Colerain

Middletown finally found a way to top Cincinnati Colerain 48-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati Colerain High on Dec. 13.

Last season, Middletown and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Fairfield and Middletown took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 9 at Middletown High School.

New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan

New Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-32 win against McConnelsville Morgan during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 21-3 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

The Panthers opened a towering 33-10 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

New Lexington pulled to a 50-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Crooksville and New Lexington took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 9 at New Lexington High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder takes advantage of early margin to defeat Lewistown Indian Lake

Plain City Jonathan Alder took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lewistown Indian Lake 66-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and Plain City Jonathan Alder took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 2 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

Ravenna Southeast claims tight victory against Mogadore

Ravenna Southeast posted a narrow 36-28 win over Mogadore in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The last time Ravenna Southeast and Mogadore played in a 50-44 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Akron Springfield and Mogadore took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Dec. 6 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Richwood North Union edges past Bellefontaine in tough test

Richwood North Union finally found a way to top Bellefontaine 52-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richwood North Union High on Dec. 13.

Bellefontaine showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Richwood North Union as the first quarter ended.

The Chieftains jumped a meager margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Richwood North Union broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-36 lead over Bellefontaine.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine played in a 42-31 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Richwood North Union faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Nov. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Sidney earns stressful win over Riverside Stebbins

Sidney topped Riverside Stebbins 55-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Sidney High on Dec. 13.

Last season, Sidney and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Sidney faced off against Xenia and Riverside Stebbins took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 4 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Springboro tops Clayton Northmont

Springboro’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clayton Northmont 73-30 at Springboro High on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springboro and Clayton Northmont squared off on Feb. 10, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Springboro faced off against Springfield and Clayton Northmont took on Dayton Centerville on Dec. 9 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Springfield Catholic Central sprints past Jamestown Greeneview

Springfield Catholic Central pushed past Jamestown Greeneview for a 41-30 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Cedarville and Springfield Catholic Central took on South Charleston Southeastern on Dec. 9 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

Strasburg overwhelms East Canton

Strasburg handled East Canton 48-23 in an impressive showing on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, East Canton and Strasburg squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, East Canton faced off against Malvern and Strasburg took on Newcomerstown on Dec. 9 at Strasburg High School.

Streetsboro dominates Mogadore Field

It was a tough night for Mogadore Field which was overmatched by Streetsboro in this 70-43 verdict.

Last season, Streetsboro and Mogadore Field faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Mogadore Field squared off with Massillon in a basketball game.

Thornville Sheridan darts by Zanesville Maysville

Thornville Sheridan unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Maysville 64-22 Wednesday on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 9 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Toledo Rogers overwhelms Toledo Waite

Toledo Rogers unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Toledo Waite 63-7 Wednesday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Waite squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Toledo Rogers squared off with Lyndhurst Brush in a basketball game.

Troy denies Greenville’s challenge

Troy collected a solid win over Greenville in a 35-22 verdict on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Greenville started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Troy at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ shooting darted in front for an 18-13 lead over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Troy moved to a 22-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

The last time Greenville and Troy played in a 37-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Greenville faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Sidney on Dec. 2 at Sidney High School.

Vandalia Butler dominates Fairborn

Vandalia Butler earned a convincing 60-19 win over Fairborn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Fairborn faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Fairborn faced off against Xenia and Vandalia Butler took on Greenville on Dec. 8 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Warren Howland carves slim margin over Youngstown Ursuline

Warren Howland posted a narrow 52-50 win over Youngstown Ursuline in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

Warren Howland opened with a 19-14 advantage over Youngstown Ursuline through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish showed their spirit while rallying to within 29-26 at halftime.

Youngstown Ursuline came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Warren Howland 36-33.

A 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Tigers’ defeat of the Fighting Irish.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Austintown Fitch and Warren Howland took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 6 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy dominates Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Warren John F. Kennedy rolled past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas for a comfortable 55-34 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 7-4 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Eagles fought to a 21-11 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Warren John F. Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 16-14 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 38-33 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Mogadore on Dec. 6 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Washington Court House Washington earns solid win over Sabina East Clinton

Washington Court House Washington pushed past Sabina East Clinton for a 51-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Jackson and Sabina East Clinton took on Winchester Eastern on Nov. 29 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Willoughby South delivers statement win over Bedford

Willoughby South dominated Bedford 61-38 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Willoughby South and Bedford squared off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Willoughby South High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Willoughby South faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Bedford took on Eastlake North on Dec. 6 at Bedford High School.

Wooster Triway dominates McDermott Northwest in convincing showing

Wooster Triway recorded a big victory over McDermott Northwest 54-34 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

Last season, McDermott Northwest and Wooster Triway squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at McDermott Northwest High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, McDermott Northwest faced off against South Webster and Wooster Triway took on Navarre Fairless on Dec. 9 at Wooster Triway High School.

Thomas Worthington overpowers Columbus Centennial in thorough fashion

Thomas Worthington recorded a big victory over Columbus Centennial 57-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus East.

Zanesville West Muskingum defeats Byesville Meadowbrook

Zanesville West Muskingum rolled past Byesville Meadowbrook for a comfortable 60-29 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Feb. 18, 2023 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Crooksville and Byesville Meadowbrook took on New Lexington on Dec. 9 at New Lexington High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley prevails over Sugarcreek Garaway

It was a tough night for Sugarcreek Garaway which was overmatched by Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in this 51-16 verdict.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 9 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.