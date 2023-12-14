“Heaven just got a glamour girl”

Judith Ann Meckes Marvicsin 85, formerly of Mansfield OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec 8, 2023 after an extended illness. Born to Victor and Anna (Vasbinder) Meckes on July 13, 1938 in Cadiz OH.

Judy graduated from Lexington High School in 1957. Then going on to Beauty School and beginning her 55 year career. Owning her own salon for 25 years. She made so many forever friendships along the way. Her favorite time’s where spent with her family making special memories for each of them to hold forever in their hearts.

Judy is survived by her husband Roger. Children Connie (Rich) Perry, Nick (Sylvia) Traxler, Michelle Traxler and Denise (Dave) Wachalec. Grandchildren David, Deyton, Alexandra, Danielle, Cheyce, Haden and Carson. Great-grandchildren Lilly, Ethen and Poppy. Many cousins, nephews and a very special Aunt Max.

Our heartfelt thanks to Hospice in FL. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her honor to Hospice.

A private service will be held at a future date.

Numbers 6: 24-26 “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.”

