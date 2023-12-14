MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews knows there is a need for emergency housing assistance in Mansfield.

But when the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) received funds for an emergency aid program, even he was surprised at how quickly applications arrived.

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) recently received approximately $35,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the City of Mansfield for an emergency housing payment program.

The MMHA began accepting applications on Dec. 6. The agency announced that it would stop taking applications on its Facebook page the next morning.

“It was just so fast,” said Andrews, the MMHA’s executive director. “The need is so great.”

Andrews said the agency received a total of 128 applications. As of Dec. 7, MMHA staff had approved 15 applications, allocating about two-thirds of the available funds.

“Our staff thought it best to close the application process as it became clear that all of the funds would be expended this week with the applications we currently have being more than enough,” Andrews said.

About the aid

Mansfield residents are eligible if they earn 80 percent or less of the average median income — $37,150 for one person or $53,050.

Applicants can request help for mortgage or rent payments, security and utility deposits or payments to prevent utility shutoffs. For each type of assistance, applicants must provide documentation of their need.

Applicants can receive assistance for three months or a single payment for the amount needed, up to $1,500.

Andrews said eligible applicants who provide all the necessary documents will be approved on a first come, first served basis.

Countywide housing study reveals a need for more affordable housing

Like most of the nation, Richland County doesn’t have enough affordable housing.

The local Housing Needs and Assessment Plan released in January projects Richland County will need about 2,700 more affordable rental units to meet the community’s needs in 2032.

The report defined “affordable” as housing for those earning less than 80 percent of the average median income.

The report also found that more than 3,000 local renter households are severely cost-burdened.

In other words, one in five renter households in the county pays more than 50 percent of their income toward rent and utilities.

In total, 44 percent of renters spend more than 30 percent of their income on utilities and rent.