ASHLAND — The TreVeyon Youth Football Camp is coming to Ashland on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The camp will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Niss Athletic Center on the campus of Ashland University.

Ohio State junior running back TreVeyon Henderson will be the featured instructor.

Campers ages 6 to 18 are welcome at a fee of $150 per person. Register at this link.

Camp highlights include; an autograph and photo with Henderson. All players will receive a camp t-shirt.

Coaches will lead campers through agility stations, specific position group drills, 7 on 7 games for skill players and a Linemen Challenges for all offensive and defensive linemen.

“Our team is really looking forward to working with local high school coaches to bring this camp to north central Ohio,” said Jacob Byrd, camp organizer of Student-Athlete NIL.

“Our mission is to help inspire and develop young campers to meet their goals.”

Henderson was an All-Big Ten selection following the 2023 season. He led the Buckeyes in rushing with 854 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Henderson broke Archie Griffin’s single-game rushing record by an Ohio State freshman with 270 yards against Tulsa in 2021.

The seventh-ranked Buckeyes will take on the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Dallas, Texas.

“Sports are a big part of inspiring kids, getting to rub shoulders with players who have made it, some of their favorite players, is a unique opportunity,” Byrd said.

The TreVeyon Henderson Camp is part of Student–Athlete NIL’s postseason camp series that includes youth camps featuring Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Florida State receiver Keon Coleman.