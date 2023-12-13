FREDERICKTOWN — A threatening social media post that canceled classes early on Tuesday was apparently received by at least three other Ohio school districts.

That news comes via a joint press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Fredericktown Police and the Fredericktown Local School District.

The Fredericktown Police Department does not believe the origin of the post is from Fredericktown and it is working with all law enforcement agencies to trace the source, the release stated.

Authorities have not disclosed the specifics of the threatening social media post.

“We understand the apprehension and anxiety this may be causing within our community, and we want to assure you that your child’s safety is our utmost priority,” the press release noted.

“We are fully cooperating with their authority to ensure a thorough examination of this matter. As of now, the investigation remains open, and the Fredericktown Police Department is diligently working to identify the source of the post.”

When the post was first observed, the Fredericktown Police Department took immediate action and assumed the lead in the investigation.

Officials stated the Fredericktown Police Department and the district continue to collaborate to gather all relevant information, taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students, staff, and the broader community.

“We want to emphasize that the school’s emergency safety protocols and procedures in place were activated,” officials said. “An after-action review was conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 13.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, the public is asked to contact the Fredericktown Police Department with any additional information.