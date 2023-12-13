Shane Ezekiel Henry passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2023. Shane was born April 19, 1986 in Mansfield, Ohio to loving parents Roger (Hazel Harper) Henry and Stephanie (Jeffery) Palmer.

Shane is survived by his loving wife Mallory of 12 years; four sons Ezekiel, Oscar, Solomon, and Augustus; brothers Caleb (Rachel) Henry, Nate Henry, and sister Paige (William) McPartlon; grandmother Mary Kay Leedy; mother-in-law Carla (Fred) Blackwell and father-in-law Dennis Cooper Sr.; brother-in-law Dennis (Shannon) Cooper; sisters-in-law Natasha (Jeremy) Maynor, Amanda (Chad) Miller, Janie (Andy) Smith, and Mindi (Fred) Reiter; grandparents Fred Blackwell Sr., Velma See, and Katie Cooper, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Shane graduated from Ontario High School in 2004. He then went on to University of Findlay to obtain his PharmD degree in 2011. After which, he and Mallory moved to Grangeville, Idaho. Shane was the Director of Pharmacy at Syringa Hospital where he made many friends that meant the world to him.

Shane enjoyed skiing, watching the Cleveland Browns lose, his Sunday night tradition of a movie and pizza with the family, wrestling, playing games with the boys, and vacation. He was an avid runner, enjoyed taking walks, and loved being on the river.

Shane was smart, kind, and passionate in all he did. Laughter was contagious in Shane and Mallory’s home. Early on, when Mallory asked Shane why he liked her, Shane said, “You’re weird.” It was a sentiment they continued to share and nurture. Shane loved his family very deeply.

Shane is preceded in death by grandfathers David Hartzler, Robert Henry, and James Leedy, and grandmother Anne Henry.

Services will be held at Grangeville Christian Church Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 11 am.

There will be a memorial service held in Mansfield, OH at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family at Cottonwood Credit Union.

Funeral Home: Blackmer Funeral Home

Website: https://www.blackmerfuneralhome.com/obituary/Shane-Henry