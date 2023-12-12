MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $1,527,817 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its December meeting.

Projects at area nonprofit organizations that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:

Area Agency on Aging

A grant was awarded to the Area Agency on Aging for increased security at its new Ritter’s Run Senior Housing Complex on Ohio Street in Mansfield.

A local security company will install video cameras around the exterior of the units, individual alarms in each unit, and emergency notification tower systems along the walking paths around the units.

The measures will allow residents to feel safe in their homes and neighborhood.

Mansfield Art Center

The Mansfield Art Center received a grant to make its facility ADA-compliant in a dual effort to create a more accessible environment for visitors, as well as capitalize on funding opportunities.

The changes include the installation of automatic doors at the entrance, equipping the elevator with an electric eye and ADA-compliant controls, removal of physical barriers in the elevator hallways, adding an ADA-accessible drinking fountain, portable seating for individuals who have a difficult time standing for long periods of time, and updates to the main floor restroom.

Making the changes will allow the MAC to apply for grants through national arts foundations.

Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation Rapid Rehousing Program Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation (MLHC), a subsidiary of Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) formed to handle and own property for MMHA, was awarded a grant to help build an apartment complex at the Turtle Creek Apartment Complex off Cook Road and Lexington Avenue.

They will add 120 new two- and three-bedroom apartments that will house 400-500 people. The apartments will provide affordable housing for low-income families.

The direct impact of this project will be new housing for families and the indirect impact will be over $12M to the local economy in the first year and over $2.6M every year thereafter, in the form of tax revenues for the city and county, and the creation of jobs in our community with over 161 new jobs in the first year and 44 sustained jobs in subsequent years.

This project is being supported by funding through the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, City HOME Funds, and bond gap financing. They are seeking the remaining amount of funding through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.

Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District

Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District received a grant for additional technical and educational assistance for the agricultural community.

RCSWCD plans to utilize funds from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS), Richland County, as well as a match from the State’s H2Ohio initiative, yet the reimbursement for this funding is typically protracted and they are seeking funds to start the program.

They will have educational workshops, field days, one-on-one producer interactions, and partnerships with local schools and FFA chapters.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army was awarded a grant for its Emergency Social Services Program. Households that teeter on the edge of poverty are forced to choose between transportation, housing, and food expenses.

As inflation outpaces earning potential, the expectation is for household seeking basic needs support to rise.

The Emergency Social Services Program includes the soup kitchen, food pantry, direct financial assistance for utilities to prevent impeding homelessness, and seasonal assistance.

The funds will be used towards utility and food assistance. This program attempts to aid in self-sufficiency for vulnerable populations and reduce reliance on public assistance.

Career Technical Education Scholarships

The Board of Trustees awarded 13 scholarships to students attending a career technical education school.

The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.

In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities.

Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:

Alzheimer’s Association, NWO Chapter

American Red Cross East Central Ohio

Ashland University

Blue Rose Mission

Buckeye Council Boy Scouts

Buckeye Imagination Museum

Catholic Charities

Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care dbs Helios Care

City of Mansfield

Community Foundation of Otsego County

Discovery School

Downtown Mansfield, Inc.

Family Planning of South Central New York

Family Service Association

Fenimore Art Museum

Friends of the Richland County Park District

Glimmerglass Festival

Grace Episcopal Church

Habitat for Humanity of Richland and Crawford County

Holy Comforter Episcopal Church

Humane Society of Richland County

Lucas Community Center

Lucas Local Schools

Mansfield Art Center

Mansfield City Schools

Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center

Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services Inc.

NAMI Richland County

North Central Ohio Land Conservancy

North Central State College Foundation

North End Community Improvement Collaborative

Ohio Bird Sanctuary

Ohio Genealogical Society

Ontario Local Schools

Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Renaissance Performing Arts

Richland Academy of the Arts

Richland County Commissioners

Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District

Sacred Heart Catholic School

Saint Peter’s Parish

Salvation Army

Smile Train

St. Paul Outreach

St. Peter’s School

Taking Root Farms

The Center for Individual & Family Services Inc. dab Catalyst Life Services

The New Store

The Springbrook Foundation

United Way of Ashland County

United Way of North Central Ohio

United Way of Richland County

Visual Bucket List

Way to Battle

Wayfinders Ohio

Wayne Center for the Arts

Western Reserve Land Conservancy

YMCA of North Central Ohio

Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts in charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.

Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.