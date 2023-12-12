MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $1,527,817 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its December meeting.
Projects at area nonprofit organizations that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, and field of interest funds include:
Area Agency on Aging
A grant was awarded to the Area Agency on Aging for increased security at its new Ritter’s Run Senior Housing Complex on Ohio Street in Mansfield.
A local security company will install video cameras around the exterior of the units, individual alarms in each unit, and emergency notification tower systems along the walking paths around the units.
The measures will allow residents to feel safe in their homes and neighborhood.
Mansfield Art Center
The Mansfield Art Center received a grant to make its facility ADA-compliant in a dual effort to create a more accessible environment for visitors, as well as capitalize on funding opportunities.
The changes include the installation of automatic doors at the entrance, equipping the elevator with an electric eye and ADA-compliant controls, removal of physical barriers in the elevator hallways, adding an ADA-accessible drinking fountain, portable seating for individuals who have a difficult time standing for long periods of time, and updates to the main floor restroom.
Making the changes will allow the MAC to apply for grants through national arts foundations.
Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation Rapid Rehousing Program Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation (MLHC), a subsidiary of Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority (MMHA) formed to handle and own property for MMHA, was awarded a grant to help build an apartment complex at the Turtle Creek Apartment Complex off Cook Road and Lexington Avenue.
They will add 120 new two- and three-bedroom apartments that will house 400-500 people. The apartments will provide affordable housing for low-income families.
The direct impact of this project will be new housing for families and the indirect impact will be over $12M to the local economy in the first year and over $2.6M every year thereafter, in the form of tax revenues for the city and county, and the creation of jobs in our community with over 161 new jobs in the first year and 44 sustained jobs in subsequent years.
This project is being supported by funding through the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, City HOME Funds, and bond gap financing. They are seeking the remaining amount of funding through the Ohio Housing Finance Agency for Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District
Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District received a grant for additional technical and educational assistance for the agricultural community.
RCSWCD plans to utilize funds from USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS), Richland County, as well as a match from the State’s H2Ohio initiative, yet the reimbursement for this funding is typically protracted and they are seeking funds to start the program.
They will have educational workshops, field days, one-on-one producer interactions, and partnerships with local schools and FFA chapters.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army was awarded a grant for its Emergency Social Services Program. Households that teeter on the edge of poverty are forced to choose between transportation, housing, and food expenses.
As inflation outpaces earning potential, the expectation is for household seeking basic needs support to rise.
The Emergency Social Services Program includes the soup kitchen, food pantry, direct financial assistance for utilities to prevent impeding homelessness, and seasonal assistance.
The funds will be used towards utility and food assistance. This program attempts to aid in self-sufficiency for vulnerable populations and reduce reliance on public assistance.
Career Technical Education Scholarships
The Board of Trustees awarded 13 scholarships to students attending a career technical education school.
The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.
In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities.
Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
Alzheimer’s Association, NWO Chapter
American Red Cross East Central Ohio
Ashland University
Blue Rose Mission
Buckeye Council Boy Scouts
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Catholic Charities
Catskill Area Hospice and Palliative Care dbs Helios Care
City of Mansfield
Community Foundation of Otsego County
Discovery School
Downtown Mansfield, Inc.
Family Planning of South Central New York
Family Service Association
Fenimore Art Museum
Friends of the Richland County Park District
Glimmerglass Festival
Grace Episcopal Church
Habitat for Humanity of Richland and Crawford County
Holy Comforter Episcopal Church
Humane Society of Richland County
Lucas Community Center
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield City Schools
Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center
Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services Inc.
NAMI Richland County
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
North Central State College Foundation
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio Genealogical Society
Ontario Local Schools
Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Renaissance Performing Arts
Richland Academy of the Arts
Richland County Commissioners
Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Saint Peter’s Parish
Salvation Army
Smile Train
St. Paul Outreach
St. Peter’s School
Taking Root Farms
The Center for Individual & Family Services Inc. dab Catalyst Life Services
The New Store
The Springbrook Foundation
United Way of Ashland County
United Way of North Central Ohio
United Way of Richland County
Visual Bucket List
Way to Battle
Wayfinders Ohio
Wayne Center for the Arts
Western Reserve Land Conservancy
YMCA of North Central Ohio
Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts in charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.
Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.