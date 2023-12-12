MANSFIELD — The holiday season can be challenging for those in recovery or struggling with substance use disorder.

The holiday atmosphere can evoke complex emotions, stress, fear, and anxiety.

Celebrations and events with friends and family may include alcohol or other potentially addictive substances.

To prevent a relapse and to ensure a healthy holiday, it is important to have a supportive environment that celebrates recovery.

For the fifth year, Third Street Family Health Services will provide a safe and supportive celebration for the community.

The network of community health centers will host its annual Celebrating Sobriety Holiday Party Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will be held at ARC Empowerment Center located at 378 Park Ave. West in Mansfield.

This family-friendly event is free and open to people in the community who have been impacted by substance use disorder.

There will be activities for children and adults, photos with Santa, a holiday dinner, live music, giveaways, and encouraging stories of recovery.

Care and support for recovery

The annual event is organized by employees from Third Street’s Medication-Assisted Treatment service.

Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

MAT is primarily used for the treatment of addiction to opioids such as heroin and prescription pain relievers that contain opiates.

However, MAT can also be used for the treatment of alcoholism and misuse of other substances.

The prescribed medication operates to normalize brain chemistry, block the effects of alcohol and opioids, relieve cravings, and normalize body functions.

To reinforce their recovery efforts, Third Street also offers MAT patients connection to a network of healthcare and support services such as counseling, primary healthcare, and community health worker services.