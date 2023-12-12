Herman J. Baur, age 93, of Mansfield passed away late Sunday evening, December 10, 2023, at Wedgewood Estates surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 16, 1930, in Dietenheim, Germany, he was one of six children of the late Regina (Kittleberger) and Josef Baur. Herman came to America to join the love of his life, Elizabeth Weibl, in January 1953. They married on June 6, 1953 and have been faithfully married for over 70 years. Herman was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Resurrection Parish, Mansfield Liederkranz Social Club, the VFW and Amvets.

He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from R.G. Smith and also worked for many years with Charles Hoffman Co. Herman was a lifelong woodworker and artisan. He built many fine pieces of furniture that have been passed down to all of his children and grandchildren. His sincere passion in life was for his family. He loved the time he shared with them.

Herman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Baur; daughter, Esther (William) Wappner; son, Edmund (Lana) Baur; six grandchildren, Andrew Wappner, Amy (Jason) Bove, Laura (James) Shanel, Scott (Sophie) Baur, Matthew (Ebony) Baur and Patrick (Crissie) Baur; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Marta Herzina; two brothers-in-law, Anton (Shirley) Weibl and Father Nicholas Weibl; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Father Nicholas Weibl officiating. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will present military honors. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, OH 44902 or Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue, Lexington, OH 44904.

The family would like to extend special thanks to SouthernCare Hospice and Wedgewood Estates for their comforting care.

