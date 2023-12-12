FREDERICKTOWN — On Tuesday afternoon Fredericktown school administrators were made aware of a concerning social media post.

That post triggered an early release of students and an immediate investigation with the Fredericktown Police Department. Officials determined there was not a credible threat.

“After law enforcement secured our building, and out of an abundance of caution, we dismissed our students early,” said Monica Leichtenberg, the Communication Connection director at Fredericktown Local Schools.

“We take all threatening posts and comments seriously and work in cooperation with law enforcement, as student and staff safety is our top priority.”

The Fredericktown Police Department and the district will continue to work together to hold those responsible accountable, the school district stated.

“We will always fully investigate any threat to the district,” Leichtenberg said. “Keeping our schools and our community safe is our top priority and we must continue to do this together.

“Please take time to talk with your children and remind them of the dangers and serious consequences of making threats, false reports, or engaging in any acts that insight fear or disrupt the operation of school.

“Also, please remember to not repost or share any threatening or disruptive comments as that prolongs and complicates any investigation.”

Parents are asked to encourage their children that if they see or hear any type of comments that make them uneasy or uncomfortable, please share them directly with a building principal, district personnel, or law enforcement.

“We thank the Knox County Sheriff’s department and the Mount Vernon Police Department for their assistance during this event,” Leichtenberg said.

“As always, please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals to law enforcement immediately, and/or contact the district, the Fredericktown Police Department or dial 911.”

The district’s statement is enclosed in the PDF below.