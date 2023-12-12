BUCYRUS – Abilities in Action has announced the opening of its new location at Whetstone Plaza, located at 1305 E. Mansfield Street in Bucyrus.

This strategically-chosen 2,000 square-foot office space required minimal renovations and is now ready to serve the community effectively.

The Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Kimm Kessinger, Director of Abilities in Action, expressed her enthusiasm for the new space.

“At Abilities in Action, we prioritize getting to know the individuals we support and strive to tailor job placements and training programs around their passions, skills, and interests,” Kessinger said.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a part in making our new location a reality, with special thanks to the Crawford Partnership for their assistance in our property search and facilitating tours.”

Abilities in Action operates in 13 counties, including Crawford, Richland, Wyandot, Ashland, Knox, Delaware, Morrow, Marion, Seneca, Sandusky, Erie, and Huron.

The organization works with individuals with disabilities and collaborates with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, serving approximately 100 students in the summer youth program, 60 students in the in-school program, and 60 adults.

Services include helping individuals with disabilities navigate the workplace, understand their benefits, and develop the necessary skills for their jobs.

Their skills-based training includes industry-specific training for manufacturing, food service, education, retail, animal care, custodial work, and hospitality.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser congratulated Abilities in Action on their new location.

“Abilities in Action is a crucial piece of the workforce and job landscape by connecting those with disabilities to meaningful employment with local companies,” Reser said.

“Their new location will allow them to continue to serve individuals with disabilities and foster inclusion.”

About Abilities in Action

Since 2012, Abilities in Action has been a leading organization at the forefront of empowering individuals with disabilities across multiple counties in Ohio.

With a steadfast commitment to their mission, they provide top-tier vocational services and unwavering support to enhance the lives of those they serve.

Their primary goal is to deliver the highest quality, customer-focused services, all geared towards maximizing marketable work skills, vocational satisfaction, fostering independence, promoting community inclusion, and boosting self-esteem for every individual they assist. For more information, visit https://www.abilities-action.com/.

About the Crawford Partnership

Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County.

Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents.

To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit the organization at crawfordpartnership.org.