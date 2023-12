MANSFIELD — More than 1,000 kids met Santa and the Grinch on Saturday at Malabar Intermediate School.

The Richland Outreach Center provided dinner, free toys and winter gear to the attendees.

Richland Outreach Center’s Santa and the Grinch will also visit Ontario’s Pizza Hut on Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The address is 365 N. Lexington-Springmill Road.