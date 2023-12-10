Rebecca J. Hoak, age 70, resident of Shelby, passed away Friday, December 8, 2023, in Ashland.

Born November 17, 1953, in Shelby to John L. and Virginia (Baker) Hoak, she was a member of the First Christian Church and a lifelong resident of Shelby. She was a 1972 graduate of Shelby High School and attended The Ohio State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. For many years she worked as a substitute teacher at several schools in the area. Her kind and gentle nature was a great asset in the special needs classrooms where she often assisted.

Becky especially enjoyed activities that she could share with her family. She liked all sorts of word puzzles and board games, going on birdwatching outings with her sisters, and watching football games with her brother. Among her best friends were her nephews and nieces, who shared many good times with her during their growing-up years and as adults.

She is survived by her four siblings: Barbara Jacomme of Fair Haven, NJ; John Hoak, Jr, of Shelby; Nancy (Ronald) Foltz, of Lexington, OH; and Patricia (Michael) Sampson, of Moscow, ID; along with ten nephews and nieces and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 PM. Dr. Reverend Edna Stahl will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.

