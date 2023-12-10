OPEN SOURCE We published this story in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it.

Editor's Note: This story was inspired by a reader question. The reader expressed concern for her next-door neighbor, an elderly renter.

MANSFIELD — Inadequate housing is an issue that impacts people of every age, including the elderly.

There are multiple factors that contribute to this problem, from a lack of affordable housing and market conditions to choices made by renters and property owners alike.

A Mansfield woman contacted Richland Source with concerns about her neighbor, an elderly woman who rented her home.

“Upon seeing the landlord’s property and estate beside me, it’s atrocious that a senior would be forced into such living conditions,” she wrote.

“Furthermore, upon learning the Area Agency on Aging actually paid to have exterminators because the landlord refuses.

“How is that fair? Shouldn’t the landlord then be held accountable?”

Nicole Williams, chief operating officer, confirmed that the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging does pay for services like pest control, home modification and home repair for seniors in need — including seniors who rent.

Williams added that the AAA5 won’t fund modifications or repairs without permission from the property owner, but will fund pest control services if a landlord refuses or is non-responsive.

“If the landlord isn’t responding or isn’t responding quick enough, we can schedule a pest control person,” she said.

“We always try to work with the landlord and try to make sure that we’re the payer of last resort, but sometimes you just have to step in and make it happen.

“At the end of the day, we’ll just work towards making sure that the senior is safe.”

The Area Agency on Aging wasn’t able to provide data on how much it spends on home repair or services for property owners versus tenants each year.

But Williams said the funding to carry out these services can come from a variety of sources, including private grants, funds from the Ohio Department of Aging and the Richland County Senior Services levy.

While the AAA5 serves nine counties in north central Ohio, Williams said revenue from the countywide property tax levy can only fund services for Richland County seniors.

“Each county we serve, we separate those funds. We have a very, very high level fiscal group that makes sure levy dollars, for example, are only for Richland County residents,” Williams said.

“We have so many different funds that we all have to code our time when we’re talking about certain things, when we’re doing certain work. So it’s very deliberate.”

Williams said the AAA5 has three pest control providers who are approved to do agency-funded work. Any company doing home modification, repair or pest control work has to meet certain quality standards.

Adrian Ackerman is the community housing and development coordinator for the City of Mansfield.

Ackerman said any type of infestation in a home violates city ordinances, but there are parts of Richland County that don’t have such regulations.

Ackerman said Mansfield residents who rent should contact the department if infestation issues aren’t addressed.

She also acknowledged that doing so can ultimately puts tenants at risk of losing their home.

“Our office then requires proof of inspection by a licensed exterminator or proof of extermination to release the violation,” she said.

“Ongoing issues and failure of the owner to address the problem could however result in condemnation, which can put the tenant in a difficult situation.”

Ackerman also pointed out that infestation issues aren’t always the fault of a property owner. They can also be caused or exacerbated by tenants.

“Tenants should be mindful of the care they give to any property they rent, to ensure they are not promoting infestation,” she said. “Trash removal and appropriate cleanliness will minimize the risk of infestation.”

Ackerman said Mansfield officials have talked about how to address the wider problem of inadequate housing.

“There are unfortunately a lot of situations which are health and safety concerns that are not addressed by property owners,” Ackerman said.

“In the City of Mansfield, we have discussed rental registration, additional code enforcement staff, and also modifying ordinances. Those items are only discussions at this point.

Williams said the agency is in need of additional pest control specialists. Companies interested in becoming an approved provider can call 419-524-4144.