Keith Daniel Clark passed away peacefully in his home on December 9, 2023. He was 76.

He was born on August 7, 1947 in Shelby, Ohio to parents Henry and Virginia (Buchter) Clark. Keith spent his childhood years in Shelby and graduated from Shelby High School in 1965 before going to serve in the United States Army. He also worked in the sales department at Uforma in Shelby and the Marathon Gas Station on Park Avenue for many years.

On July 21, 1972 he married the love of his life, Christine Patterson. Having met by chance, the couple hit it off instantly and shared 51 wonderful years together.

In his spare time Keith enjoyed going fishing, attending car shows, and watching many races at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. But above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife Christine Clark, sons Jason Clark of Texas and Brian Clark of Mansfield, siblings Patti (Bob) Campbell, Cindy Clark, and David Clark all of California, brothers-in-law Stephen Patterson and Robert Patterson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Keith is preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions in his honor can be made to the Richland County Dog Warden or to SouthernCare Hospice, who provided excellent care of Keith in his final days.

The Clark family will receive guests on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4-6 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.

The Clark family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence on his obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

