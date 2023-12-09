BELLVILLE – Residents lined the sidewalks on Main Street as Tina’s Christmas Parade strolled through downtown Bellville on Saturday.
There was no shortage of candy or Christmas cheer as those in attendance enjoyed a performance from the Clear Fork High School marching band, as well as several holiday-themed floats and costumes.
