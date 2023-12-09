NORWALK — An Attica man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Heath Mahl, 41, of Attica, was transported from the scene to Mercy Health in Tiffin by the Seneca County EMS. He died from his injuries.

The incident took place at 8:47 p.m. on County Road 35 north of Township Road 44 in Venice Township in Seneca County.

According to the Patrol Mahl was driving a GMC Acadia north on County Road 35 when he entered a curve, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence. He continued over an embankment and struck several trees.

The Patrol stated Mahl was wearing a seat belt and alcohol is considered a factor in this crash.

The vehicle was towed by Hess Towing and Recovery.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Attica Fire Department, Seneca County EMS, and Hess Towing and Recovery.